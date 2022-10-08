Quick Match Recap: Manchester City Win at Home, 4-0

Manchester City 4, Joao Cancelo 20’, Phil Foden 32’, Riyad Mahrez 49’, Erling Haaland 65’

Southampton 0

Welcome to your quick recap. Manchester City have won a great match where they played really well and Erling Haaland showed his goal scoring consistency.

Manchester City win after playing a very good match. They got a really good opening 20 mins and with the play of most of the players dominated from minute one.

A strong side is what Pep started with and with great performances from the lads they had a really good game that leads City to be the still undefeated and top for now.

Haaland got on the the tear and Mahrez as well as the club played incredible.

A good match filled with domination from City and good finishing chances. Man City played well and did more than enough to earn that win.

One where City was in control with possession and chances created. They played a pretty good game. City looked well and can only get better as the PL chase continues.

City had so many other players who did well, including Grealish, who played another really good game and deserved a goal. The kids also played some minutes making it an all around good night.

The story of the night is that City go top and with the PL are still undefeated.

A great day of football.

Stay tuned for more coverage here at Bitter and Blue.

For now, join the conversation in the comments or on social media (@BitterandBlue1).