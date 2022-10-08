Gut Feelings for Manchester City v Southampton

Manchester City host Southampton in Premier League action and our contributors have their ideas on how the match will play out. We start off as always with our very own Manc Pete. It should be noted that Pete nailed the scoreline against Copenhagen with a shout of City 5-0 FCC.

Manc Pete (@inuisibilem) - Bitter and Blue

Southampton. They’re the modern day version of 1980’s Wimbledon and like to turn up against the top clubs. They have the potential to take a point from City, then get battered by West Ham next week. However, I don’t think that’ll be the case on Saturday. Saints are really struggling and there’s rumours abound that Hassenhuttl is about to be sacked. That doesn’t bode well for any team going into a match, let alone facing City at the Etihad. There’s definitely goals in this match, and if City score early, I think it will be a rout. Scrap that, if City score it may be a rout. I was spot on for the Copenhagen match, so I’m going for a big score again. City 6-0 Southampton (sorry Saints fans).

Saul Garcia (@BitterandBlue1) - Bitter and Blue

A good game to get many players playing time. Expect a good game and many goals. With Pep rotating, the group will do the job and get a nice win. 4-0 with Alvarez and Haaland on the scoresheet.

Dillon Meehan (@IVIeehan ) - City Report

I’m very curious to see how this new iteration of Pep’s City handles Hassenhuttl’s Southampton. I know last season it was big talking point about how they pressed Rodri to cut off passing options, but there’s a chance Rodri doesn’t play. So potentially Bernardo and Gundo can provide more options with Kevin in a more free role up top. And now we have the terminator up front. Southampton also don’t look to be the same side as years past, and with Hassenhuttl on the verge of losing job I don’t expect them to have as much success. City 3-0 Southampton

CITYZENDuck (@duckman4real)- Bitter and Blue

Southampton have been uninspiring so far this term. It could be a recipe for a City letdown, but I just don’t see that from this current group. You can make a case for a Haaland rest, but I think he’ll get around 60 minutes. Just long enough to bag a 4th hatty on the bounce at home. KDB gets 2 assists and a goal of his own to nab MOTM. City 5-0 Saints.

There you are Cityzens. Those are our opinions. Let’s have your predictions in the comments. Come on City!!!