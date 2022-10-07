 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

CITYZENDuck’s Predicted XI: Manchester City v Southampton

Who gets the start vs the Saints?

By CITYZENDuck
/ new
Manchester City v Borussia Dortmund: Group G - UEFA Champions League Photo by Alex Livesey - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images

Pep Guardiola threw the old okie[doke at me and set up the squad in a 4-2-4 formation against Copenhagen. It obviously worked stunningly against the Danish champion, but I expect Manchester City to return to their usual 4-3-3 against Southampton.

Pep could use this game for some experimentation. He’s paired Akanji with every Center Half apart from Laporte. I think we will get a peek at them together in this one. We’re going to run it back with Cancelo and Gomez as the fullbacks because it looked so good on Wednesday.

Manchester City v FC Copenhagen: Group G - UEFA Champions League Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images

Back to three midfielders this time. Rodri gets the nod, but if Pep decides to go one more on the shelf for the Spaniard, Gundogan has shown he can handle the duties. Kdb and Bernardo team up again to distribute the ball to the forwards.

Manchester City v Nottingham Forest - Premier League Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

I like Riyad to get a chance to show consistency alongside the dynamic duo of Erling Haaland and Phil Foden. I expect goals from all three attackers against the Saints.

Goal

Ederson

Defenders

Joao Cancelo

Manuel Akanji

Aymeric Laporte

Sergio Gomez

Midfielders

Rodri

KDB

Bernardo Silva

Forwards

Riyad Mahrez

Erling Haaland

Phil Foden

There you are Cityzens. Who do you think will be in the starting lineup against Southampton? Let’s have your picks in the comments.

More From Bitter and Blue

Manchester City News 24/7

Loading comments...