CITYZENDuck’s Predicted XI: Manchester City v Southampton

Pep Guardiola threw the old okie[doke at me and set up the squad in a 4-2-4 formation against Copenhagen. It obviously worked stunningly against the Danish champion, but I expect Manchester City to return to their usual 4-3-3 against Southampton.

Pep could use this game for some experimentation. He’s paired Akanji with every Center Half apart from Laporte. I think we will get a peek at them together in this one. We’re going to run it back with Cancelo and Gomez as the fullbacks because it looked so good on Wednesday.

Back to three midfielders this time. Rodri gets the nod, but if Pep decides to go one more on the shelf for the Spaniard, Gundogan has shown he can handle the duties. Kdb and Bernardo team up again to distribute the ball to the forwards.

I like Riyad to get a chance to show consistency alongside the dynamic duo of Erling Haaland and Phil Foden. I expect goals from all three attackers against the Saints.

Goal Ederson Defenders Joao Cancelo Manuel Akanji Aymeric Laporte Sergio Gomez Midfielders Rodri KDB Bernardo Silva Forwards Riyad Mahrez Erling Haaland Phil Foden

There you are Cityzens. Who do you think will be in the starting lineup against Southampton? Let’s have your picks in the comments.