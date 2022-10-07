Manchester City v Southampton: Preview, Team News and Prediction

Manchester City face a youthful Southampton side!

The Premier League is rolling and we are all ready for match 10!

Venue: Etihad Stadium, Ashton New Rd, Manchester, England

Time and Date: Saturday 8 October 2022, Kickoff at 15:00 BST, 10.00 am (EST, USA)

Referee: Andy Madley.

Assistants: Derek Eaton, Steve Meredith.

Fourth official: Robert Jones.

VAR: Lee Mason.

Assistant VAR: Adam Nunn.

TV Info: SKY Sports (UK), Peacock/USA Network/Universo (USA), DAZN (Canada), Hotstar VIP (India), Paramount+ (Mexico), SuperSport (Nigeria)

Preview

City come in hot off two wins since the return of PL/UCL and are now facing a solid Saints side. Pep and his men could have this one pegged for a slightly rotated squad.

Those Saints meanwhile have a fairly young side and are just above relegation with under ten games played. They will look for any advantage with young pace and we’ll se if it works.

A fun match is ahead as a fun matchup provides much entertainment.

Which team will come out in front?

Team News

Pep Guardiola’s side have three notable outs, Kyle Walker, John Stones and Kalvin Phillips.

Saints have Lavia and Livramento out.

Prediction

Manchester City 4-1 Southampton