Riyad Mahrez: “We are very happy and I’m very happy to play for this team.”

Riyad Mahrez was on fire in the Champions League! He scored and proved his worth as he made his 200th appearance for the club, a real milestone. He spoke after the match about that and much more.

Let’s dive in-

“200 games is a lot to be fair,” he told City TV.

“It’s good, I wish for another 200 to play and keep going, scoring, assisting, winning titles with this team because at the end, that’s what we play for.

“We are very happy and I’m very happy to play for this team.”

“It’s always nice to score goals and to help the team to win,”

“It’s always good to play Champions League games. It wasn’t easy at the start but we made it easy by scoring early and we controlled the game well.

“It’s good when we have the ball near the opposition box and pass the ball and create chances, like we always do.

“The score is deserved and is good for the next game.”