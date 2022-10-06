Manchester City Remains Perfect in UCL, Win 5-0: Reaction & Tweets

Manchester City take a stroll down UCL and come up 5-0 winners. Behind Erling Haaland and Phil Foden the sky blues put this one to bed early. Add the kids playing and Julian Alvarez scoring and we have a really good night in Europe.

On to the reaction-

Pep Guardiola Reaction

“Tonight we see the reasons why the last years have been successful for this club,” the City manager asserted. “After United, we were able to be humble enough to respect the opponent. This is the secret of this game. “It was the work ethic. Yesterday we trained for 20 minutes and everyone was focused and paid attention. “This is the reason why this season and seasons before with different players, every three days we are there. “This is the biggest title we can get. Beyond the Premier League, Champions League… everything. This is the best. “We played really well, the performance beyond the result was magnificent.”

