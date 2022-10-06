Sky Blue News: City Cruise, Jack Has a Laugh, Haaland Keeps Hitting, and More...

Manchester City defeated FC Copenhagen to stay perfect in UCL Group play on Wednesday night. Catch up on all the latest headlines right here with your morning dose of Sky Blue News.

City have secured all 9 points and can clinch a knockout stage birth with a single point from the last 3 matches.

Jack Grealish was the next to test the Polish goalkeeper, moving in from his left wing position and hitting a strike that could only be tipped over. The resulting corner was played to Sergio Gomez, who hit a volley from the edge of the box that could only be parried to the feet of Haaland. The Norwegian made no mistake, tapping into the empty net. Our third came a few minutes before the break and Gomez was at the heart of things again. This time his low shot took two deflections with the second, from David Khocholava, enough to divert the ball home.

Saul gives his quick reaction to City’s comfortable win.

A strong side is what Pep started with and with great performances from the lads they had a really good game that leads City to be the first of the group. Haaland got on the the tear and Alvarez as well as the club played incredible. A good match filled with domination from City and good finishing chances. Man City played well and did more than enough to earn that win. One where City was in control with possession and chances created. They played a pretty good game. City looked well and can only get better as UCL march goes on.

Super Jack looks to branch out and add some off-the-pitch skills.

WHAT HAPPENED? Premier League footballers often find themselves with plenty of spare time on their hands and finding something to fill the spaces in their timetables can be a struggle. After doing a bit of soul searching, Grealish realised that he didn’t have much of a life away from Manchester City and England so he has taken up a couple of new hobbies to rectify that. WHAT HE SAID: Speaking to Josh Denzel on BT Sport’s ’Around the Block’, he said: “I’m actually trying to learn to DJ at the moment. DJ Grealo! I’m awful but everything takes time, doesn’t it? I’m trying to learn Spanish as well. “Do you know what it is? I want to try and learn some stuff outside of football, have a hobby and stuff. I watch a few things on TV but when I thought about it, I was like ‘I don’t actually do a lot of stuff outside of football.’ So I want to learn to do some stuff.”

Grealish can’t say enough about his new mate.

Speaking to BT Sport after the match, Grealish - who put in another impressive display on the left wing as named the Player of the Match - admitted that what his teammate is doing is truly remarkable. “It’s unbelievable, I have never witnessed anything like it in my life,” Grealish said. “For the first or second goal, I was just laughing because he is always there and is always finishing it. He is a pleasure to play with. When I was walking back after one of his goals their ‘keeper said something to me and I said what? “He said, ‘this guy is not human’, and I said ‘yeah, you’re telling me!’ He is unbelievable and is a pleasure to be around, he is so humble and that isn’t just me bigging him up, that is the God’s honest truth and hopefully he can carry on this form and carry us to glory.”

Erling Braut Haaland has more UCL goals than Luis Suarez... he’s 22.

He was at it yet again in the Champions League, and while it was no hat-trick this time, he did manage two goals in his side’s Champions League victory against Danish champions FC Copenhagen on Wednesday night. The brace means he has now equalled Barcelona legends Rivaldo and Luis Suarez on Champions League goals scored. The former Borussia Dortmund striker was on target within seven minutes of the match, as a ball by Joao Cancelo found its way through to the City hitman, who swept the ball home with his right foot. Haaland netted again on 34 minutes, when Sergio Gomez’s shot was parried by former Liverpool goalkeeper Kamil Grabara, only for the Norwegian to finish from six yards. It meant his Champions League goal tally now stands at a remarkable 27 goals in just 22 appearances.

Reags has seen enough to know he has seen too much.

Today it took less than 7 minutes for him to score. It wasn’t even like he tried *that* hard. He just played some soccer and scored. That’s what makes it even more ridiculous how good he is. He has absurd looking goals but then he has this. Just a touch, shot, back of the net. Here’s the thing I don’t even know how to stop him. It’s not like I don’t understand the game, I’ve played my entire life including a good stretch of it in the defensive side. The man is 6’4” can finish in the air, can finish with a soft touch or just rocket one. He’s currently the ultimate goal scorer. You almost feel like you’re down 1-0 playing Man City just because he’s out there. I’m sick of it. I’m sick of Man City winning. I’m sick of them getting the legendary players. It’s gotta be illegal somehow, someway. Of course he scored again after I wrote all this.

And finally... MCWFC have a new date for the match against the Gunners.

Gareth Taylor’s side were set to welcome the Gunners to the Academy Stadium for our season opener on Sunday 11 September. However, matches across the United Kingdom that weekend were postponed following the death of HRH Queen Elizabeth II. The match has now been scheduled for Sunday 12 February, with kick-off at 14:00 (UK). It means we will face Jonas Eidevall’s side between an away trip to Leicester City and a potential FA Cup fifth round tie the following week. Those who purchased tickets for the original encounter will be able to use them for the rescheduled fixture.

