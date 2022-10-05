Manchester City v Copenhagen: Injury Update

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has given an injury update ahead of the Blues Champions League clash with Copenhagen.

Spanish defender Rodri missed Sunday's Manchester Derby victory over United and Kyle Walker was taken off before half time as the Blues crushed United 6-3 at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday.

Speaking ahead of the clash, Guardiola had positive things to say about Rodri, but was less optimistic in relation to Walker. “We will train this afternoon and we will know exactly,” said the Catalan boss today. “Rodri feels better, but Kyle, I think is out.”

John Stones will also miss the clash with the Danish champions. He suffered a injury during England’s dismal and pretty pointless Nations League match against Italy, and is expected to be out for no more than two weeks.

The blues will be looking to make it three straight victories in the Champions League, back-to-back victories over Copenhagen should be enough to secure City's progress to the last 16. So far in the group stage, the blues have thrashed Sevilla 4-0 and edged past Dortmund thanks to a late Erling Haaland winner.

