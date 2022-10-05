CITYZENDuck’s Predicted XI: Manchester City v FC Copenhagen

It’s back to the UEFA Champions League for Manchester City after taking care of business in the Manchester Derby at the weekend. The Sky Blues are back in action at the Etihad as they welcome FC Copenhagen. Here’s a look at how I would like to see Pep Guardiola’s side line up against Byens Hold.

Injuries are starting to take their toll at the right back position as both John Stones and Kyle Walker look to be out of the team sheet for this one. Luckily enough, the world’s finest fullback, Joao Cancelo, is probably better suited to play on the right than his normal position on the left. The Left Back whole should be filled by Sergio Gomez who played well in his first taste of the Derby. We’re giving Manuel Akanji a rest, and giving the start to Ruben Dias and Nathan Ake.

The midfield remains unchanged from the trio who faced United. Gundogan will once again fill in for Rodri, and KDB and Bernardo will back up the forwards in the center of the pitch. Gundo had a near miss from a free kick against the Red Devils, and De Bruyne snagged two more assists for the Blues.

Up front, I am going out on a limb and predicting some rest for the one-and-only Erling Braut Haaland. Even the inevitable Norwegian needs some time off the pitch here and there. Julian Alvarez will replace Haaland with Jack Grealish on his left. I am attempting to manifest an appearance from Phil on the left as well.

Here’s the full XI:

Goal Ederson Defenders Joao Cancelo Ruben Dias Nathan Ake Sergio Gomez Midfielders Ilkay Gundogan KDB Bernardo Silva Forwards Phil Foden Julian Alvarez Jack Grealish

That’s my best guess. What do you think Cityzens? Who will get their shot at starting on this UCL Night? Let’s have your picks in the comments.