Gut Feelings for Manchester City v FC Copenhagen

The UEFA Champions League is back at the Etihad as Manchester City welcome FC Copenhagen to town. City are coming into the match off the back of a dream performance against United, and are looking to move closer to the knockout stages with a win. Our group of writers give their predictions for Matchday 3 in Group G.

Manc Pete (@inuisibilem) - Bitter and Blue

City didn’t play against United on Sunday, they played with them and, even though its the CL, I think they’ll do the same on Wednesday. The blues are on fire and really can’t see anything but a City win. I’ve been previously reserved on predictions, but this time I’m going to be bold. City 5-0 Copenhagen

Dillon Meehan (@IVIeehan ) - City Report

I think it’s gonna be ugly for Copenhagen. Their captain is out for the rest of the season with a knee injury, and they lost a big money transfer for the season as well. Even if Pep plays a rotated side I don’t think it will even be close. Manchester City 6-0 Copenhagen.

Saul Garcia (@BitterandBlue1) - Bitter and Blue

City need a smooth and straight forward win and I think this is it. With Mahrez and Alvarez getting minutes more than likely, City could stand a 4-4-2 or even a three man back. Neither would surprise me. Pep will be smart and rotate and I’d still expect a win. I do see a fairly clean win, 5-1 City.

Laura Graves (@Laws_ellen24601) - Man City Square

I expect some rotation to the starting line-up due to scheduling and injury, which might mean that we don’t get to see the type of performance that had us all drooling during the derby. F.C. Copenhagen could take advantage of that in the first half, because they are desperate to get themselves from the bottom of the group. They haven’t been in great form either in the Danish Superliga or in the Champions League. However, we should have enough to trouble the opposition at home even with significant changes to the starting side. We will have a really strong bench so if we are a little slow off the mark, Pep will be able to call upon some superstars. OR, I get completely Pepped and he starts strong, gets a few goals and then makes his changes early on to give his stars the rest. I expect a win, 4-1.

crunkchocolate (@crunkchocolate) - Shades of Blue Podcast

Champion’s League action brings Copenhagen FC to the Etihad. Pep should rest most of the names we would expect. Copenhagen are “all or nothing” having 5 wins, 6 losses, and no draws in the Superliga. If Pep asked me, there would be no KDB, Rodri, Cancelo, Haaland, and even Ederson. Acknowledging that would be the best case scenario for an upset. City could win without those players on the pitch. In fact, it could become the most exciting match of the year. Good chance to see what we really have with “the future of MCFC.” I will return to reality to say Pep will rest a few key players but nothing drastic. Pep shows his opponent as much respect (too much at times) as he can with his Starting XI. The team will win but play will be ugly at times. Which happens every time the team is tweaked a little using the 2nd half of the Manchester Derby as an example. Copenhagen don’t have the players United does. We good Scoreline Prediction: Manchester City 3 - 0 Copenhagen FC

CITYZENDuck (@duckman4real)- Bitter and Blue

City came out of the tunnel with their hair on fire against United at the weekend and finished their rivals off within the first 45 minutes. I doubt they’ll have the same level of intensity against an FC Kobenhavn side they’ve faced only twice in their history, with both matches coming in February of 2009. I do believe that the Manchester Blues will be too much for the Danish Champions though. I like Pep Guardiola’s men to stroll to a tidy 4-0 victory.

There you have it Cityzens. Feel free to share your predictions in the comments. And Come on City!!