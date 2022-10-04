Manchester City v FC Copenhagen: How to Watch, Preview, Team News and Prediction

The Champions League is back and the tough group stage matches begin!

Manchester City are facing a FC Copenhagen desperate for results.

Venue: Etihad Stadium, Ashton New Rd, Manchester, England

Time and Date: Wednesday 5 October 2022 Kickoff at 20:00 BST (UK), 3.00 PM EST (USA)

Referee Donatas Rumšas LTU

Assistant referees Aleksandr Radius LTU Dovydas Sužiedėlis LTU

Fourth official Manfredas Lukjančukas LTU

Video Assistant Referee Bastian Dankert GER

How to Watch: BT SPORT (UK), PARAMOUNT+ and TUDN (USA), DAZN (Canada)

Preview

After Sunday’s win against Manchester United, City regained second spot in the Premier League standings winning six out of our first eight games in league action drawing the other two, with City scoring 29 and conceding just nine.

FCC have played 11 games in the Danish Superliga and currently sit in sixth spot, having won five games and losing six in league action.

It should be an interesting match.

Team News

City’s injuries are as so, John Stones,Kalvin Phillips, Kyle Walker, Aymeric Laporte, Rodrigo are all questionable

For FCC, Amoo, Zeca, Boilsen and Falk are out.

Prediction

Manchester City 5-1 FC Copenhagen