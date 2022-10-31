Sky Blue News: Women Win, Title Rivals, Men’s Win Reaction, and More...

The weekend is over and Manchester CIty are looking to the UCL Group G finale against Sevilla on Wednesday. Sky Blue News is here to help you get sorted to start your week.

The Women’s side dispatched the visiting Reds with a late winner.

Manchester City had to wait for a late Haley Raso strike to beat Liverpool 2-1 at the Academy Stadium in the Barclay’s Women’s Super League. Khadija ‘Bunny’ Shaw opened the scoring after she latched onto Lauren Hemp’s through ball but Katie Stengal dispossessed Alex Greenwood to equalise for Liverpool just before half time. City managed to restore the lead once more with Raso who tapped in from a spill by Rachael Laws as we claimed a massive three points.

Haley’s second half talley was the difference, and Bunny continues her hot start.

Raso pounced six minutes after coming on to restore City’s lead following Liverpool striker Katie Stengel’s equaliser in the first half. Visitors Liverpool threatened and caused problems, though City had plenty of opportunity to add to their tally. Khadija Shaw opened the scoring as City won their third successive WSL match. Liverpool, who were promoted to the WSL after winning the Championship last season, stunned champions Chelsea to win on the opening weekend and threatened to take points off City at Academy Stadium. Matt Beard’s side pressed and hurried City into making mistakes at the back, and it was England international Alex Greenwood who gave away possession to Stengel for their equaliser. “Before they scored we were a little naive in our play. I wouldn’t say it’s confusion but decision-making,” said Manchester City manager Gareth Taylor.

Hayley Raso scored the winner for Manchester City as they battled to victory over Liverpool in the #WSL



Report #BBCWSL — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) October 30, 2022

Riyad sees the London Guns as City’s chief title challenger.

The Gunners were set to take on City earlier this month but the clash was postponed to allow Arsenal to play their earlier postponed Europa League fixture against PSV at the Emirates Stadium. Arteta has been able to improve the performance levels of many players in his team including Granit Xhaka, whilst the additions of William Saliba and former City duo Oleksandr Zinchenko and Gabriel Jesus have helped the north London outfit challenge at the top of the table. Mahrez is fully aware of the threat Arsenal pose to City’s title ambitions this season, whilst Liverpool and Chelsea languish further down the table. When assessing the Premier League title race, Mahrez said: “I think Arsenal are very good. All of the top six really. “Even Liverpool, they are away from us at the moment, but I still think they can be there at the end of the season. All the top six can challenge us for the Premier League title and all of the other trophies.”

Pep thinks Newcastkle can make a push as well.

Arsenal being City’s closest rival in the Premier League standings has come as something of a surprise - many expected City and Liverpool to once again go head-to-head for the title, but since Jurgen Klopp’s side beat City two weeks ago they have suffered defeats to Forest and Leeds, and now find themselves 13 points adrift of City. However, speaking after City’s win at the King Power Stadium on Saturday, Guardiola insisted that City have another rival they should be worried about: Newcastle. On Saturday the Magpies demolished Aston Villa 4-0 to remain fourth in the table and extend their unbeaten run to eight games. City experienced just how good Newcastle are in their third game of the season, when the two sides played out a breathless 3-3 draw at St James’ Park. After the start to the season they’ve had, Guardiola sees now reason why they can’t battle with the likes of City for a place in the top four and maybe more.

"They are a contender, a contender to be there."#MCFChttps://t.co/lRs1WdgXLo — Manchester City News (@ManCityMEN) October 30, 2022

2 arrows pointing way up.

Kevin De Bruyne - De Bruyne’s set-piece sharpshooting was the difference in a match that City played without the world’s top scoring threat. Brendan Rodgers had the Foxes set up to limit the Champions’ chances, and they limited the space that the Blues had to operate. Given the ten yards from a free kick just outside the box, KDB made them pay. Backline Health - At last the centre backs seem to be fully healthy. For the first time since the preseason, Pep Guardiola can choose from his entire complement of central defenders. John Stones, Manuel Akanji, and Aymeric Laporte all got the start yesterday. Ruben Dias came on for Akanji in the second half, and Nathan Ake got a much-needed rest. The last piece of the defensive puzzle would be the return to fitness of right back Kyle Walker.

KDB talks about his international future.

De Bruyne’s family will travel to Qatar for Belgium’s Group F games against Canada, Morocco and Croatia. The 31-year-old played for Belgium when they finished third in Russia four years ago and reached the quarter-finals in Brazil in 2014 but knows this is likely to be his last chance with his national team. He said: “My family are going over for the group stages. I am obviously 31 and I don’t know what will happen in four years. This is the first time my kids can come to the World Cup. “That is why they are coming. It will be special, an event I don’t want them to miss. They are six, four and two. The eldest two of them follow the football a bit but the daughter, not really, but she can go and enjoy the sun and play in the pool.

Kevin De Bruyne admits next month’s World Cup could be his last and he wants his kids to see him perform on the biggest stagehttps://t.co/dgkTx7qlmk — PA Dugout (@PAdugout) October 31, 2022

And finally... Kevin also gives Eddie his flowers.

While Manchester City were dominant in their own outing 24 hours prior, the performance of one player prevented the game from being what some would consider a calamity. That player is Ederson, and Kevin De Bruyne was keen to praise the all-round nature of the Brazil international’s performance. Speaking to broadcasters after the game, Manchester City’s Kevin De Bruyne suggested that the club’s goalkeeper Ederson should be spoken about more away from just his abilities on the ball. The Belgian midfielder said, “Ederson has been great.” He continued, “Sometimes we only talk about his distribution. “But he’s a great keeper and he proves it every week.”

| "He proves it every week" - Kevin De Bruyne orders fans to take note of one Manchester City star's wide-ranging abilities https://t.co/sKjHNuqR1V — SPORTbible News (@SportBibleNews) October 30, 2022

There you have it Cityzens. Stay with us at Bitter and Blue as we build toward a home date with Sevilla.