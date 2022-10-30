Manchester City Clear of Leicester City, Win 1-0: Reaction & Tweets

Manchester City on the back of Kevin De Bruyne have done real well as they secured an away win vs the Foxes of Leicester City. A really good win that separates the contenders from the pretenders.

We move on to the reaction

Reaction

Pep on KDB

“Today he is back, he was there. It’s not that he can’t do it. We have had seven seasons together, we have done everything except sleep together. I know him quite well.” “Nothing is going to change my opinion of what he’s done for #ManCity and for me. But I have the duty to say, ‘I want more’. I want this Kevin and we need this Kevin. The game against Brighton he scored a fantastic goal - but it’s not enough...” “The goals and assists he can do blind. But we need this type of involvement in the game. And today that was the case.”

Pep on Haaland

“He has ligament damage. He feels better, we have one more week. He won’t play vs Sevilla because we’ve already qualified and hopefully against Fulham he can help. If not he might play against Chelsea in the Carabao Cup.” “And against Fulham we will see. We have six days, I think so, seven days until that day. We will see.”

A good win and we move.

Notable Tweets

Vamossssss!! A very important win at a very tough place to come! Away fans were unreal pic.twitter.com/ZYOXZXdxh5 — Jack Grealish (@JackGrealish) October 29, 2022