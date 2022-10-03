Sky Blue News: Derby Day Demolition, Dueling Hat Tricks, and More...

Good Morning Cityzens, and what a glorious morning it is. Manchester City completed a total dismantling of crosstown rivals Manchester United in the 188th Manchester Derby. Sky Blue News has all the headlines to help you relive yesterday’s triumph.

Unbelievable performances all over the pitch. Foden and Haaland became the recipients of sumptuous service from all directions,

Erling Haaland and Phil Foden both scored hat-tricks, with City running out 6-3 winners in front of a packed Etihad crowd. The champions were 4-0 ahead at half-time after two goals apiece from Foden and Haaland, as United struggled to cope with the speed of our football. Antony got one back for the visitors early in the second half with a fine curling effort. But Haaland and Foden completed their trebles to put City 6-1 up, before Anthony Martial’s close-range header and late penalty reduced the deficit.

Pete breaks down a Derby to remember.

Even before Phil Foden had given City an 8th-minute lead United could have been behind. Haaland’s header was blocked on the line, while Kevin de Bruyne’s follow-up was parried by the keeper, with Bernardo Silva also seeing his shot blocked. That should have sounded the warning bells for United and it was one they didn’t heed. Silva collected the ball on the left and found Foden in plenty of space in the United penalty area. Not one challenge came in before Foden lashed home the opening goal. City were swarming all over the Stretford Rangers and Ilkay Gundogan hit the post with a free kick, Foden flashed another shot wide and only some desperate defending from the visitors prevented the blues from going further in front. De Bruyne hit a shot that David de Gea, who was in goal when City last put six past the reds in 2011, tipped over the bar and from the resulting corner, there was only one person getting on the end of it. Haaland rose highest to thump his header towards goal. Despite a desperate clearance, the ball had crossed the line and City were two clear. With the faithful still celebrating, the Norwegian beast made it 3-0, and he and de Bruyne were now showing signs that they are beginning to click. The Belgian star charged forward and, with no United player prepared to make a challenge, he had time and space to curl a pass to the far post where Haaland was waiting.

Six of the Best As Manchester City Hammer United https://t.co/whZlWgELLN pic.twitter.com/ctZQhlCEl4 — Bitter and Blue (@BitterandBlue1) October 2, 2022

Goal after goal for City, with a couple of consolation, strikes added for United near the death.

Let’s not allow the outstanding performances from the two hat-trick heroes take away from a fantastic overall performance. Tempo and pace controlled by skipper, Gundogan. Midfield dictated by Silva. Attacks composed by De Bruyne. Defender domination by Grealish. Assured performances from the back line and Eddie. With Rodri ruled out before the game with calf niggles and Dias left on the bench, blues were nervy about how the team would line-up. Pep went for a starting XI of: Ederson, Walker, Akanji, Ake, Cancelo, Gundogan (C), Silva, De Bruyne, Foden, Grealish and Haaland. City started brightly, with a game of pinball in the 4th minute, the most surprising thing was that United kept it out of the back of the net.

Dillon has ratings and the recap, along with the MOTM for Erling Braut Haaland.

Man of the Match You rarely see a time where a hat-trick won’t get you man of the match. However, for Phil Foden, that’s what happened with the Englishman losing out on the award to his fellow teammate. On top of Haaland’s three goals, he also assisted Foden for two more. The Norwegian now has 17 goals in 11 games. His 14 goals in the opening eight league matches are 10 more than what Mohammed Salah had in his record-breaking season. We are in the process of witnessing history.

The starting front three for the Manc Blues were, in a word, sensational.

Foden: Unplayable from the right and took each of his three goals brilliantly. A perfect performance. 10 Grealish: Outstanding again following on from Wolves, getting two United defenders booked to help their panic set in. 9 Haaland: Three goals and two assists. United made it easy for him but he is still a force of nature that nobody can cope with. 10

A pair of hat-tricks against the Stretford Reds.

Hat-tricks from Erling Haaland and Phil Foden steered Manchester City past Manchester United in a 6-3 derby win that broke a number of records. City registered their biggest-ever derby first-half lead as Foden struck after only eight minutes before Haaland scored twice in four minutes and then set up Foden again before half-time. United’s substitutes hit back after the break through a wonderful Antony goal and a brace by Anthony Martial. But, in between, both Haaland and Foden completed their trebles to leave the destination of the points never in doubt.

And finally... Haaland’s goal-scoring pace continues to astound. How many will he finish with?

The treble was Haaland’s third consecutive Premier League hat-trick after finding the net three times in recent games against Crystal Palace, Forest with United the latest side on the receiving end. The striker continues to re-write the Premier League record books and is the first player ever to score three home consecutive hat-tricks doing so in just eight games. It took Michael Owen 48 appearances to achieve the same feat. Haaland is already on 14 goals with only eight games of the 2022-23 season having being played and is on a fast track to obliterate all previous goal scoring records with the most goals ever scored in a Premier League season was back in the 1993-94 and 1994-95 seasons with Andy Cole (Newcastle) and Alan Shearer (Blackburn Rovers) both bagging 34 goals in those campaigns. At this rate the Norwegian forward could hit a never been seen before 50 goals in a domestic season which would be a decent return for the total of 85 million euro (add-ons etc) City reportedly paid Dortmund for his services.

With 14 goals from 8 games, Haaland on track to obliterate Premier League records#MCFC #Haaland https://t.co/kWH1Hb0Or2 — AS USA (@English_AS) October 2, 2022

There you are blues. A marvellous victory against the Reds, but no time to rest. City face FC Copenhagen in the UCL at home on Tuesday. Stay with us here at Bitter and Blue for all the latest.