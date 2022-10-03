Erling Haaland and Phil Foden React to Manchester Derby Win, Hat tricks

Two local lads and supporters, Phil Foden and Erling Haaland ran roughshod on the United players and fans. From the shushing of the haters by Foden and the incredible maneuvers by Haaland to score, this game had it all.

Now, both players react...

Haaland reaction

“Yeah, not bad! We scored six goals, what can you say?

“It’s amazing, to win at home and score six goals, yeah, it’s nice.

“I felt it a little bit before the game that something special is going to happen and we saw today that some special things happened. It was nice.

“This is what I love about this team. In the end it’s amazing.

“Confidence is good, it’s always been good. After we played against Liverpool in the Community Shield it was still good after. I think it was good that match happened, that something happened and [I thought] I have to be a bit more ready.”

“We get one ball each, one for the first half and one for the second half!”