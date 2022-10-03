Manchester City Conquer Manchester United, 6-3: Reaction & Tweets

A masterful first half served up right for Manchester City as they ran roughshod on Manchester United. The blues played with initiative and well meaning aggression. In all the time they were on they looked great. City move and we do as we hit the reaction.

Pep Guardiola Reaction

“I’m a Man City fan just like them [Phil Foden and Erling Haaland], I love this club.”

“I say it many times and I will say again - what Erling is doing he did in Norway, Austria and Germany,” said Pep.

“The quality we have alongside him helps him score, but what he is doing I didn’t teach him.

“He has incredible instincts. It comes from his mum and dad. He was born with that.”

“I have had incredible centre-forwards in my career.

“What I like was in the last period of the game, he was involved. I want him to be involved.

“He became a player to score goals, but I want him in contact with the ball.

“I like him being part of those situations.

“We are lucky, last season he could not play many games in a row - here we have incredible physios and thanks to them, he can play every 90 minutes.

