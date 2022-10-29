Manchester City Women v Liverpool Women: Preview, Team News and Prediction

Manchester City Women welcome Liverpool Women to the Academy Stadium on Sunday as they look for their fourth successive victory. After losing their first two matches, the blues have won three in a row without conceding a goal and victory will see the blues close in on the top three.

Liverpool are back in the WSL after suffering relegation in 2020 and will be hoping to make a better impact this time around. Defeat for the Mersey reds could potentially see them hit the bottom of the table.

Form

City have won three on the bounce since losing to Aston Villa and Chelsea at the start of the season. They have come back strong to beat Leicester (4-0), Spurs (0-3) and Blackburn Rovers (6-0). Bunny Shaw has been in fine form, scoring five goals so far this season and should be well rested after sitting out City’s midweek Conti-cup clash.

Since beating Chelsea on the opening day, Liverpool have let things drop and have suffered three straight defeats. A home derby loss to Everton (0-3) was followed by a 1-0 defeat at Spurs and a 2-0 defeat at home to Arsenal.

Team news

Manager Gareth Taylor is likely to change his squad again after their midweek win over Blackburn. Top scorer Bunny Shaw, Lauren Hemp and Laura Coombs are all likely to return with Taylor set to name a strong side.

Prediction

After scoring 13 goals without reply, I predict City to go for the jugular and put a few past Liverpool.

Prediction: City 5-0 Liverpool