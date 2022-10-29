Quick Match Recap: Manchester City Win a Crucial Away Match, 1-0

Manchester City 1, Kevin De Bruyne 49’

Leicester City 0

Welcome to your quick recap. A really good win as City win away again and played as good as they could vs a deep lying Foxes side.

A different lineup with Alvarez at the head where he played well, but not enough to score. Quite good to come away with the win amid the circumstances. A win and let’s move with the three points and the clean sheet.

A big part of the game was straight on KDB’s feet as he scored the lone and absolutely crucial goal to lead to the win.

A football game was played as the Cityzens have won the match and are momentarily top of the league.

In terms of performances, De Bruyne and John Stones played really well. As did Grealish and Ederson.

A winning day of football.

