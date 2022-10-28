Manchester City v Leicester City: Preview, Team News and Prediction

Manchester City face a Leicester City that is surging!

The Premier League is rolling and we are all ready for this one!

Venue: King Power Stadium, King Power Stadium, Filbert Way, Leicester, England

Time and Date: Saturday 29 October 2022, Kickoff at 12:30 BST, 7.30 am (EST, USA)

Referee: Robert Jones.

Assistants: Eddie Smart, Nick Greenhalgh.

Fourth official: Graham Scott.

VAR: Chris Kavanagh.

Assistant VAR: Simon Long.

TV Info: BT Sport (UK), Peacock/USA Network/Universo (USA), DAZN (Canada), Hotstar VIP (India), Paramount+ (Mexico), SuperSport (Nigeria)

***STREAM THE GAME LIVE, FUBO TV (USA) shows every Manchester City game on USA NETWORK/NBC with a high-quality and legal stream. New to Fubo TV? Click here

***DAZN. WATCH MANCHESTER CITY IN CANADA CLICK HERE

***PEACOCK PREMIUM. U.S.A, WATCH ALL PL GAMES CLICK HERE

Preview + Form

City are currently second in the top-flight, with 26 points from 11 matches, sitting just two points off league-leaders Arsenal.

The Foxes are unbeaten in their last three league matches, winning twice and drawing once. They sit 17th with 11 points on the board.

A fun match as Rodgers vs Guardiola should entertain.

Which team will come out in front?

Team News

Pep Guardiola’s side have two notable outs, Kyle Walker and Kalvin Phillips.

Leicester City have Evans, Ndidi, Pereira and Bertrand out.

Prediction

Manchester City 2-0 Leicester City