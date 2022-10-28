CITYZENDuck’s Predicted XI: Leicester City v Manchester City

Just when I think I know what Pep might do, I totally don’t. After missing out on a perfect predicted XI against Brighton by just one selection, Manchester City lined up in a 4-4-2 with the Alvarez - Haaland strike partnership that we all crave. So will I be even remotely close this time? Probably not.

I almost never mention Ederson in goal, but I did make it a point against Dortmund. My thinking was that a chance to top the group would mean that the manager would go with his number one netminder. Instead, Pep named Stefan Ortega in goal. Ortega performed well, but let’s be real, it's Ederson in goal against the Foxes.

I like John Stones and Aymeric Laporte to be the starting centre-back pairing. Stones made his return against BVB in the right fullback role. Manuel Akanji replaces John on the right, while João Cancelo returns to the lineup on the left after exiting at half at mid-week.

We are back to a three-man midfield this time out. Rodri stays in the CDM role, although you may see Kalvin Phillips come into the match at some point in the second half. Bernardo Silva and the Notorious KDB will be looking to supply the front three.

Given the rest of the setup, it's clear that I don’t think that City will be lining up as they did in Europe on Tuesday. A return to the 4-3-3 means a front three of Phil Foden on the left, Jack Grealish on the right, and Erling Braut Haaland in the center.

Goal Ederson Defenders Manuel Akanji John Stones Aymeric Laporte João Cancelo Midfielders Rodri Kevin De Bruyne Bernardo Silva Forwards Phil Foden Erling Haaland Jack Grealish

There you have it Cityzens. What do you think the starting lineup will look like against Leicester? Let’s have your XI in the comments.