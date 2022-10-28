Leicester City v Manchester City - Head-to-Head

Manchester City travel to Leicester City for the Saturday lunchtime kick-off, hoping for the three points that will take them to the Premier League summit, if only for 24 hours. They face a Leicester side that have endured a difficult start to the new campaign and are just starting to put a run together.

Despite City’s excellent record at the home of the Foxes, the faithful look at this fixture with a little apprehension; we never know what to expect from Leicester. Hopefully, the stats will help alleviate the fears and point to another three points for the blues. Let’s take a look.

Blues aim to continue good record

City have a great record at Leicester. They have lost twice in their last 18 visits and four times in 24 matches played at both the King Power Stadium and Filbert Street, their former home. From those matches, City have won 12, with two of those matches being won via a penalty shoot-out (when we could score penalties).

The blues have won their last three matches at Leicester without conceding a goal. In fact, they have won four of their last five Premier League visits to the King Power whilst keeping a clean sheet.

10 matches unbeaten record

City longest unbeaten run at the home of the Foxes stands at ten matches. In November 1988, the blues played out a goalless draw at Filbert Street and were thankful for Andy Dibble saving a penalty to prevent a defeat. That sparked the run, in which City won five matches before it ended with a 4-2 defeat in December 2016.

Their longest winning streak is five, achieved between September 1934 and September 1954. That run included City’s biggest win at Leicester, winning 4-1 in January 1938. Sadly, the run ended when Leicester hammered the blues 8-4 in February 1958. City have also lost 5-0 once and 4-0 twice.

Their longest winless run at Leicester is five matches, drawing three and losing two between November 1980 and November 1988. Their longest losing streak is four matches between March 1929 and September 1931 and again between March 1967 and August 1968.

For the superstitious

It wouldn’t be Halloween weekend without a few superstitious stats for you and spookily...there are none. This is City’s first visit to Leicester in October since they first faced each other in March 1895 - 61 matches ago.