Gut Feelings for Leicester City v Manchester City

Manchester City return to Premier League action against Leicester City at the King Power. The Sky Blues will be keen to keep the pressure on Arsenal at the top of the table, and the Foxes will be keen to keep the improved form going. Our Writer’s Roundtable have their opinions on how the match will play out.

Manc Pete (@inuisibilem) - Bitter and Blue

Leicester away always fills me with a sense of dread. They’re one of those teams that always seem to turn it on when they play City so Saturday’s match will be viewed from behind the sofa. Jamie Vardy has scored one goal this season so fully expecting a hat-trick from him. I’m going for Leicester 3-4 City

Laura Graves (@Laws_ellen24601) - Man City Square

Leicester have picked up their form. City haven’t scored in 3 away games, and haven’t won away since our trip to Wolves. Barnes is going to cause problems for whoever is on the right - with no traditional right back to cover there. Will Haaland play? There are some rumours that he’ll be out for a couple of games but nothing confirmed. Basically, could be a banana skin game. IF, City step it up like we know they can then they’ll just have too much for Leicester. 1-3 City

Saul Garcia (@BitterandBlue1) - Bitter and Blue

City away in the early fixture here. Have to like them vs a stagnant Foxes side. A moderately fresh KDB and Haaland should do the trick. 2-0 City win.

crunkchocolate (@crunkchocolate) - Shades of Blue Podcast

The Sky Blue Empire goes to the King Power Stadium for a chance to win bright and early (in the US) and put pressure on Arsenal to win on Sunday. Haaland reportedly had a minor foot procedure and I would assume he needs a bit of rest. Leicester City who are 2-1-1 are free from the relegation zone feeling positive after their 4-0 beatdown of Wolverhampton. Can Jamie Vardy pull a classic Vardy masterclass basking in the glory knowing the world is watching? Father Time is undefeated and tomorrow’s match will be a test of if Vardy is winning the fight. I predict Kevin taking advantage of Haaland resting and scoring a brace along with an assist. City win easily but Vardy does catch us sleeping. Scoreline Prediction: Leicester City 1 - 3 Manchester City

I’m quite cautious about this game. Leicester have picked up 7 points from their last 3 matches and seem to finally be turning the corner. The most important part of that run is the three consecutive clean sheets. People will point to the opposition but The Foxes showed themselves to be more than capable of getting turned over by similar teams earlier in the season. As a big Brendan Rodgers believer, I think the turnaround has arrived. Growing in confidence, I think Leicester will prove a tough task for us. City, on the other hand, have registered one win in four, and failed to score in three of those games - definitely not even a mini-crisis, but something to ponder for Guardiola. I expect Leicester to keep it tight and look to pull off a miracle. I think they’ll fall just short, but I wouldn’t be surprised to see them snatch a draw. A goal for Maddison and one for Haaland cancelling each other out looks feasible. Leicester 1-1 City

CITYZENDuck (@duckman4real) - Bitter and Blue

City are facing a Leicester side that has been awful at times but are on a better run of form lately. The Foxes, and Vardy in particular, have given Pep Guardiola’s men trouble over the years, and I see them having a good deal of energy early. Ultimately, I’ll take Haaland to have another big day and City to hold off the hosts. Leicester City 2-4 Manchester City

There you have it Cityzens. A clean sweep for City. What are your predictions for the match against Leicester? Let us know in the comments.