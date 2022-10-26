Manchester City Draw vs Dortmund, Win Group: Reaction & Tweets

Manchester City hav won their group after a nil-nil draw vs Borussia Dortmund. The fifth match in the UCL provided some interesting lineup choice as the club did its job and has won the group. Add a bit of controversy with a missed penalty and we had a little bit of everything here.

On to the reaction-

Pep Guardiola Reaction

“Erling had a bit of fever before the game, Joao too. He was tired, Joao as well, That’s why we change it. In that period we struggle a lot.” “Three things: I saw him so tired. The second one he had a bit of a fever, like Joao. The third, he had a knock in his feet. That is why he wasn’t able to play in the second half...” “Of course it’s a problem, since I was here we miss 25 penalties, most in CL. Not good enough...” “Always I admire the courage, but we miss a lot. We have to improve, otherwise the little details or margins in this competition makes the difference.”

Notable Tweets

It ends goalless at Signal Iduna Park.



Manchester City advance to the Round of 16 as Group G winners. pic.twitter.com/g4uroX0RvX — mcfc lads (@mcfc_lads) October 25, 2022

FULL-TIME | It all ends level in Dortmund



0-0 #ManCity pic.twitter.com/AR9YiKgEx9 — Manchester City (@ManCity) October 25, 2022