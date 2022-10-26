Manchester City Draw vs Dortmund, Win Group: Reaction & Tweets

Manchester City hav won their group after a nil-nil draw vs Borussia Dortmund. The fifth match in the UCL provided some interesting lineup choice as the club did its job and has won the group. Add a bit of controversy with a missed penalty and we had a little bit of everything here.
On to the reaction-
Pep Guardiola Reaction
“Erling had a bit of fever before the game, Joao too. He was tired, Joao as well, That’s why we change it. In that period we struggle a lot.”
“Three things: I saw him so tired. The second one he had a bit of a fever, like Joao. The third, he had a knock in his feet. That is why he wasn’t able to play in the second half...”
“Of course it’s a problem, since I was here we miss 25 penalties, most in CL. Not good enough...”
“Always I admire the courage, but we miss a lot. We have to improve, otherwise the little details or margins in this competition makes the difference.”
Notable Tweets
It ends goalless at Signal Iduna Park.— mcfc lads (@mcfc_lads) October 25, 2022
Manchester City advance to the Round of 16 as Group G winners. pic.twitter.com/g4uroX0RvX
FULL-TIME | It all ends level in Dortmund— Manchester City (@ManCity) October 25, 2022
0-0 #ManCity pic.twitter.com/AR9YiKgEx9
Rihad Mahrez's miss was the 25th penalty missed under Pep out of 80 attempts pic.twitter.com/EFyVMh8Ccd— ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) October 26, 2022
Loading comments...