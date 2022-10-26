 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Manchester City Draw vs Dortmund, Win Group: Reaction & Tweets

A winning of the group!

By Saul Garcia
Borussia Dortmund v Manchester City: Group G - UEFA Champions League Photo by Joachim Bywaletz/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Manchester City hav won their group after a nil-nil draw vs Borussia Dortmund. The fifth match in the UCL provided some interesting lineup choice as the club did its job and has won the group. Add a bit of controversy with a missed penalty and we had a little bit of everything here.

Pep Guardiola Reaction

“Erling had a bit of fever before the game, Joao too. He was tired, Joao as well, That’s why we change it. In that period we struggle a lot.”

“Three things: I saw him so tired. The second one he had a bit of a fever, like Joao. The third, he had a knock in his feet. That is why he wasn’t able to play in the second half...”

“Of course it’s a problem, since I was here we miss 25 penalties, most in CL. Not good enough...”

“Always I admire the courage, but we miss a lot. We have to improve, otherwise the little details or margins in this competition makes the difference.”

