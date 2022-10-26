QMR: Manchester City Share Points, Win Group in 0-0 Draw

Manchester City 0

Borussia Dortmund 0

Welcome to your quick recap. A decent draw to close out match week five of the Champions League.

A crazy formation that led to much speculation and one that had Haaland and Alvarez together.

A big part of the game hinged on the Riyad Mahrez failure to notch a penalty about 3⁄ 4 of the way through the match. After that it was pretty much a possession match.

A football game was played as the Cityzens have won the group with the point and are now assured a spot in the next round as a header team.

In terms of performances, Ortega and John Stones played really well. At least we had that. We’ll take it as we move back to PL action soon.

A functional day of football.

