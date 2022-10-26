3 Up & 2 Down: Borussia Dortmund 0-0 Manchester City

Manchester City are the winners of Group G of the UEFA Champions League. The Blues drew with Borussia Dortmund who join them in the knockout stages. Here's a look at what is trending up and down surrounding Man City.

3 Up

Stefan Ortega - Ortega was clearly the brightest spot for City on the night. His club debut came as a bit of a surprise, but he made the most of his opportunity. He wasn’t spectacular, he was solid. Ortega had 4 saves against Dortmund and was very steady on the backend.

Knockout Football - The Sky Blues had already secured a place in the last 16, but this draw nails down the top spot in Group G. City still have one last home match in the Group stage. They host Sevilla on 2 November.

Health Speculation - Erling Haaland was subbed off at the half. In his post-match presser, Pep Guardiola said that Haaland was removed because he had a fever and a knock in his foot. I’m sure that no one is going to overreact to these revelations.

2 Down

Riyad Penalties - At this point, I might’ve wagered that Riyad was going to miss the penalty that he won in the 57th minute. Mahrez has missed two consecutive penalties this season, and the penalty against West Ham that would have sealed the title a week early last term. Surely, we won’t see Riyad standing over a penalty again any time soon.

Style Points - City won their first three Group G matches by 11 goals to 1, but have neither scored nor conceded since. Ideally, you would like your Champions League favorites to stroll through the group in dominant fashion. The Blues started hot but cruised to the group win without the same fireworks.

There you have it Cityzens. Who or what do you see pointing up and down? Let us know in the comments.