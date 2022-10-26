Sky Blue News: City Top Group G, BVB Match Reax, Haaland Update, and More...

With a draw against Borussia Dortmund, Manchester City have claimed the top spot in UEFA Champions League Group G. Sky Blue News has the latest reaction from City’s 0-0 draw to BVB.

Pep Guardiola’s side are three points ahead of Dortmund with one match remaining, but the head-to-head record after our September victory over the German club ensures we cannot be overtaken. The point also means Dortmund will progress in second place. We can now look forward to November’s Round of 16 draw knowing we will face another group’s runners-up. The Blues kept our German hosts at arm’s length throughout the night, with debutant goalkeeper Stefan Ortega Moreno rarely called into action. While the 3,526 in the away end, including supporters from 40 different nations, left without seeing a goal, they can be content that the hard work in the group stage is now complete with a game to spare.

Sometimes doing just enough is enough.

City escaped with a 0-0 draw, shoring up sufficiently in the second half to avoid any complicated permutations that could have jeopardised their position as group winners and opened up a tougher draw for the second half. Even if it’s the mark of a good team to get the results when not playing well, Guardiola will still want more. The evening started in strange fashion with Ederson dropped for arguably the first meaningful time in over five seasons at City, with Guardiola only offering that he preferred to start Stefan Ortega. Quite why he chose such a significant match to start Ortega - with the team vulnerable to surrendering the top spot that they crave so badly if they lost by certain scorelines - when he didn’t even play him in the Community Shield seemed odd, although the former Bielefeld stopper was at least in the right place at the right time to stop the tame efforts that came in the direction of his goal. That Ortega was the outstanding City player for much of the game said a lot about the overall team performance. When somebody as masterful on the football as Ilkay Gundogan lets the ball dribble backwards through his leg while he unsuccessfully stabs at it, you know it is an off night.

Pep Guardiola's call on Ortega paid off, and the double change at half-time got #mcfc out of their funk....only for Mahrez to blow another golden opportunity. City did what they needed to do, but will expect to be much better in the knockouts https://t.co/cEcvTL8qU9 — Simon Bajkowski (@spbajko) October 25, 2022

Not a great showing for Riyad on the night.

City had 66 per cent of first-half possession, but never troubled Dortmund goalkeeper Gregor Kobel, with Nathan Ake’s towering header from Phil Foden’s free-kick just before the break flying over the crossbar. Dortmund were first to threaten after the restart when Jude Bellingham failed to connect properly with his shot inside the area before City spurned the chance to take the lead after being gifted a 57th-minute penalty. Mahrez went down under Emre Can’s reckless challenge, but the City winger’s subsequent spot kick was comfortably saved by Kobel, to the delight of the home crowd. City continued to dominate the ball and began to pose a greater threat as Alvarez’s first-time volley was well saved by Kobel.

Chances were hard to come by early.

City unsurprisingly dominated proceedings with just under 70% possession in the first half, but the Citizens were largely frustrated by Dortmund, who had the better chances in front of goal. Neither goalkeeper was tested until the 15th minute when Man City debutant Stefan Ortega kept out a tame effort from Karim Adeyemi, who posed a constant threat for Dortmund down the right flank. Indeed, Adeyemi teed up Youssoufa Moukoko for the best chance of the first half nine minutes before the interval, but the 17-year-old starlet directed his effort from around eight yards out wide of the far post. Erling Braut Haaland did not get a sniff in front of goal against his former club in the first half, and Pep Guardiola decided to replace the striker with Bernardo Silva after the break, while another ex-BVB player in Manuel Akanji came on for Joao Cancelo who was on a yellow card.

BREAKING: Manchester City secure top spot in Group G and Borussia Dortmund join them in the last 16 after both sides play out 0-0 draw. More: https://t.co/dq4lPGt1nN — Sports Mole (@SportsMole) October 25, 2022

Ortega saw his fair share of the play in his City debut.

After some cagey opening minutes, the game’s first real chance came for the home side via a free-kick, after Joao Cancelo brought down Karim Adeyemi, earning himself a yellow card. The free-kick was shot wide by Julian Brandt, never really troubling incoming City goalkeeper Stefan Ortega, who was making his competitive City debut on the night. Little in the way of opportunities happened before City earned a second yellow card of the evening, this time for Julian Alvarez after the Argentine forward fouled Thorgan Hazard. Dortmund continued to have the better chances with multiple shots on Ortega’s goal from the likes of Adeyemi and Youssoufa Moukoko, but all to no avail.

Erling reportedly had a fever.

City manager Pep Guardiola decided to change things up at halftime, with Haaland replaced by Bernardo Silva during the interval. Joao Cancelo was hauled off for Manuel Akanji, who also joined City from Dortmund over the summer. BT Sport cameras captured Haaland looking less than impressed on the bench alongside Jack Grealish five minutes into the second half. City were awarded a penalty 11 minutes into the second half after Phil Foden was clumsily brought down by Dortmund midfielder Emre Can.

| Erling Haaland lasted 45 minutes against Borussia Dortmund, he looked livid on the bench https://t.co/YoWhMYa79k — SPORTbible News (@SportBibleNews) October 25, 2022

