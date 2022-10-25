CITYZENDuck’s Predicted XI: Borussia Dortmund v Manchester City

It’s Matchday 5 in the UEFA Champions League and Manchester City are in Germany to take on Borussia Dortmund. The visitors came out ahead when these two teams last met and have secured a spot in the Round of 16. For their part, Dortmund would all but lock up a knockout round place with a draw in either of their last two matches. Here’s a look at how I see Pep Guardiola lining up the lads at the Westfalenstadion. Spoiler: Ederson will get the start in goal.

Along the back line, I like Pep to use this match as a chance to rest João Cancelo finally. The Portuguese defender has started every match so far this season. So with João out, I’m going with Manuel Akanji on the right and Nathan Aké on the left. Rúben Dias and Aymeric Laporte will once again hold down the central defence.

In the center of the pitch, we’re going to take another opportunity to rest a player that has seen a lot of minutes. Former Dortmund man İlkay Gündoğan comes into our setup to give Kevin De Bruyne a bit of a breather. Bernardo Silva stays in the midfield after featuring there against Brighton at the Weekend, and Rodri once again backstops the middle three.

Up front, we have Dortmund’s favorite son, and Destroyer of Worlds, Erling Haaland. Joining the God of Thunder will be Jack Grealish on the left and Philip Walter Foden on the right. I see a better-than-fair chance of Julian Alvarez coming on in the second half.

Goal Ederson Defenders Manuel Akanji Rúben Dias Aymeric Laporte Nathan Aké Midfielders Rodri İlkay Gündoğan Bernardo Silva Forwards Phil Foden Erling Haaland Jack Grealish

There you have it Cityzens. How do you see the Blues lining up against Dortmund? Let’s have your starters in the comments.