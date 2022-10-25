 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

CITYZENDuck’s Predicted XI: Borussia Dortmund v Manchester City

A good luck at a marquee game.

By CITYZENDuck
/ new
Manchester City v Brighton &amp; Hove Albion - Premier League Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

It’s Matchday 5 in the UEFA Champions League and Manchester City are in Germany to take on Borussia Dortmund. The visitors came out ahead when these two teams last met and have secured a spot in the Round of 16. For their part, Dortmund would all but lock up a knockout round place with a draw in either of their last two matches. Here’s a look at how I see Pep Guardiola lining up the lads at the Westfalenstadion. Spoiler: Ederson will get the start in goal.

Along the back line, I like Pep to use this match as a chance to rest João Cancelo finally. The Portuguese defender has started every match so far this season. So with João out, I’m going with Manuel Akanji on the right and Nathan Aké on the left. Rúben Dias and Aymeric Laporte will once again hold down the central defence.

Liverpool FC v Manchester City - Premier League Photo by Matt McNulty - Manchester City/Manchester City FC via Getty Images

In the center of the pitch, we’re going to take another opportunity to rest a player that has seen a lot of minutes. Former Dortmund man İlkay Gündoğan comes into our setup to give Kevin De Bruyne a bit of a breather. Bernardo Silva stays in the midfield after featuring there against Brighton at the Weekend, and Rodri once again backstops the middle three.

Manchester City v FC Copenhagen: Group G - UEFA Champions League Photo by Pedro Salado/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Up front, we have Dortmund’s favorite son, and Destroyer of Worlds, Erling Haaland. Joining the God of Thunder will be Jack Grealish on the left and Philip Walter Foden on the right. I see a better-than-fair chance of Julian Alvarez coming on in the second half.

TOPSHOT-FBL-ENG-PR-MAN CITY-BRIGHTON Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images

Goal

Ederson

Defenders

Manuel Akanji

Rúben Dias

Aymeric Laporte

Nathan Aké

Midfielders

Rodri

İlkay Gündoğan

Bernardo Silva

Forwards

Phil Foden

Erling Haaland

Jack Grealish

There you have it Cityzens. How do you see the Blues lining up against Dortmund? Let’s have your starters in the comments.

More From Bitter and Blue

Manchester City News 24/7

Loading comments...