Gut Feelings for Borussia Dortmund v Manchester City

Manchester City are headed to Germany to resume their quest for UEFA Champions League glory. Tonight’s match against Borussia Dortmund offers the Sky Blues the opportunity to seal the top spot in Group G with a win. Our Writer’s Roundtable have their pre-match predictions for BVB v City.

Saul Garcia (@BitterandBlue1) - Bitter and Blue

Tougher game being away, but Haaland and company will be up for it. Together with KDB and Foden, I’d expect a win but tighter than many expect it. 2-1 City win.

Craig Resnik-Hanson (@CraigSporticos) – Sporticos

I see another close game, just like the 2-1 win in the first meeting. Dortmund will be confident coming off their 5-0 win over Stuttgart at the weekend and Jude Bellingham is in sensational form. City will of course be favourites to get all three points and seal top spot in Group G but it won’t be easy. The Signal Iduna is never a nice place to go, the atmosphere will be electric and the home side will be inspired. Nonetheless, if City put out a full strength team, they should pick up a hard fought win, hopefully with plenty of goals. Score Prediction: Dortmund 2-3 City

crunkchocolate (@crunkchocolate) - Shades of Blue Podcast

In the post-match interview from the City vs Brighton match Pep was asked about the upcoming Dortmund match. Pep talking about City’s knockout spot secured said “the job is done.” To me, it says that we could see KDB, Rodri, and even Haaland rested similar to the first Copenhagen CL match. Sergio Gomez’s red card could force Cancelo to play but a backline of Ake as LB and Rico Lewis as RB could give our Portuguese Superstar some deserved rest. Dortmund currently sit outside of a Bundesliga CL contention and have all but secured a knockout stage spot. Edin Terzic has a chance for an unspoken understanding with Pep. Both teams rest and make it through the match without an injury or red card. If this scenario happens the match could end up being more entertaining than if both sides brought out a full strength side. Scoreline Prediction: Dortmund 2 - 2 Manchester City

Laura Graves (@Laws_ellen24601) - Man City Square

I think City will struggle away from home, especially at Dortmund. City haven’t really gotten into gear yet, and performances away from home haven’t been the best or what we’ve come to expect. I don’t see it being a goal fest for either team, and Bellingham is likely to cause problems as he usually does against us. 2-1 Dortmund.

Dillon Meehan (@IVIeehan ) - City Report

Dortmund continue to be one of the most inconsistent sides in Europe. Injuries have obviously played a part, and they will be far from full strength once again. There’s a chance they’re going to be without Reus, Guerrero, Hummels and Schlotterbeck, which would end any chance of a positive result for them if that were to actually happen. Now that they will be playing at home, I doubt Terzic’s setup will be as negative as the previous match. It’ll be more contentious but I see us fighting through. Dortmund 1-2 Manchester City

CITYZENDuck (@duckman4real)- Bitter and Blue

While Signal Iduna Park can be an intimidating place to play, I don’t think City will have that issue. I mean, it can’t be any more unwelcoming than Anfield just 9 days ago. Normally I would be wary of a road trip to Dortmund, but the Yellow & Black have been a little up and down in their performances this term and they are currently dealing with several key injuries. I’ll take City to win a close-ish match and to wrap up Group G in the process. Borussia Dortmund 0-2 Manchester City

There you have it Cityzens. A wide range of outcomes. Which of us do you think is right? What are your predictions? Let us hear you in the comments.