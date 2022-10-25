Borussia Dortmund v Manchester City : How to Watch, Preview, Team News and Prediction

The Champions League rolls on and Manchester City face a familiar opponent!

Manchester City are facing a Borussia Dortmund near qualification and the game should be fun.

Venue: Signal Iduna Park, Dortmund, Germany

Time and Date: Tuesday 25 October 2022 Kickoff at 20:00 BST (UK), 3.00 PM EST (USA)

Referee Davide Massa ITA

Assistant referees Filippo Meli ITA Stefano Alassio ITA

Fourth official Rosario Abisso ITA

Video Assistant Referee Massimiliano Irrati ITA

Assistant Video Assistant Referee Alejandro Hernández ESP

How to Watch: BT SPORT (UK), PARAMOUNT+ and TUDN (USA), DAZN (Canada)

Preview

City currently sit top of Group G in the Champions League on 10 points, one place and three points above our German opponents.

In four European games, we’ve won three and drawn one, whereas Dortmund have won two, lost one and drawn one.

In domestic action, we’re currently second in the Premier League table after a run of eight wins, two draws and one loss in 11 games.

Dortmund sit fifth in the Bundesliga table. A fun match is ahead of us as City-Dortmund is sure to entertain. A special match for Erling Haaland as well.

It should be an interesting match.

Team News

City’s injuries are Kalvin Phillips and Kyle Walker, are out. Sergio Gomez is suspended.

For Dortmund, Malen, Bynie, Dahoud, Reus, Morey, Schlotterbeck, Haller and Meunier are out or questionable.

Prediction

Manchester City 3-0 Borussia Dortmund