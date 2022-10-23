Manchester City Take Care of Brighton, 3-1: Reaction & Tweets

A really good win from Manchester City after taking down Brighton on goals from Erling Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne. A good performance almost all around from the lads led to a nice clean win.

We move on to the reaction-

Pep Guardiola Reaction

“Today, the game was one of the toughest ones we can face. They [Brighton] propose the type of game we are not used to.

“We did not have men free. In general, I’m so satisfied with the points because it was a tricky game. Compliments to my players...”

“(Kevin) Can be better. He’s not playing at his top level, not yet. He made a fantastic goal but he’s not playing his best,” Guardiola declared.

“He knows. I don’t have to tell him. He’s not perfect, he knows that.

“I spoke with him. The goal is outstanding.“The turning point in the second half was when Riyad Mahrez had this chance and normally he doesn’t miss it but because it is football it happens. One minute later we concede a goal.

“In that situation the emotions are there against a difficult team.

“In that moment they were better, and Kevin made a masterclass action so we win the game.”

“Compliments to my players because I know how difficult it was. I said yesterday and at half time how difficult this game could be but in the end we did it.”