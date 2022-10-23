Bunny Stepping Up At Manchester City Women

Since Ellen White’s retirement and top scorer Georgia Stanway moved to Bayern Munich, goalscoring duties have fallen firmly in the hands, or feet, if Bunny Shaw. The Jamaican striker joined the blues last season and scored on her debut at Everton, but found her chances limited as the blues struggled for consistency.

This season however, with the competition added to by Columbian striker Deyna Castellanos, Shaw has stepped things up this season, with five goals from City’s opening four matches.

The striker scored her first of the season as City equalised at Villa Park and bagged a brace at home to Leicester and again at Spurs as City put their poor start to the season behind them. And the striker herself said she has renewed confidence in herself this season and how she’s enjoying playing alongside Lauren Hemp and Chloe Kelly.

“We’ve been practising making the movements and the type of crosses where Lauren is different from Chloe, so it comes on the training pitch. But they’re two incredible players and I’m just lucky enough to know to be on end of the crosses when they come in.”

On her position of leading the City line, Shaw looks happy to take on the main goalscoring opportunities. “The position I play in, the team looked for me to score goals and I’ve been working on the training pitch with the crosses and perfecting what I’m good at. I just try to take it game by game and going into each game, I try to achieve my objectives and luckily for me today that was one of them.

“I just believe in myself more and I trust my teammates, so I think that’s the biggest difference this season.

Despite her five goals, manager Gareth Taylor may decide to rest the stroker for Wednesday’s visit of Blackburn Rovers, with a home WSL match against Liverpool a few days latr.