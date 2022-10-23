Sky Blue News: Men Win, Women Win, Bunny & Erling, and More...

It was a very fruitful Saturday for Manchester City as the Men defeated Brighton at home, while the Women dominated Tottenham Hotspur away. Sky Blue News has all the latest news to get your Sunday morning started off right.

Dominant indeed. City controlled play for large chunks of the match and dispatched a spirited BHA.

It was a dominant first half from the Blues, and their controlled efforts were rewarded early on when Ederson found Erling Haaland with a superb long-distance pass. The Norwegian international bullied his way through the Brighton defence to slot home the opener within 25 minutes. Much to the chagrin of the visitors, the Manchester City lead was doubled on the brink of half-time. Bernardo Silva was taken down in the penalty box, forcing the referee to award the hosts a spot-kick after a VAR review. The subsequent spot-kick was coolly dispatched by Erling Haaland for his second goal on the day, and his 17th in the league in the current campaign.

Haaland and De Bruyne dominated the Seagulls and Saul loved every minute of it.

Erling Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne made it 600 and 601 up for Pep Guardiola as City defeated a hard fighting Brighton 3-1 here at the Etihad Stadium. Haaland’s 16th and 17th goal of this Premier League season, as well as De Bruyne’s perfect strike, earned a welcome three points for City as they bounced back from defeat away at Liverpool. A really good game as many players were notable good, especially the goal scorers, Grealish and the whole backline. Also, Ederson deserves some praise for the pin point assist and game. A great day of football.

Quick Match Recap: Manchester City Emerge Victorious 3-1 vs Brighton https://t.co/tm7EkNzRDX — Bitter and Blue (@BitterandBlue1) October 22, 2022

Bunny Shaw got the visitors on the scoreboard early and they never looked back.

Though Tottenham mostly held City at bay throughout the rest of the half, when Shaw scored a header from Alex Greenwood’s corner in the 41st minute it spelled the end of this match. At that point Tottenham had zero shots to their name so for all their work pushing City back had shown little threat of actually scoring. They never managed a single shot on target in the whole match and within two mins of the second half starting, Shaw had her brace, after nicking the ball off Molly Bartrip and then surging forward with a long-range rocket. A few moments later there was a nervy moment for City, when Shaw, 25, collapsed to the ground after the ball hit her jaw. It looked like she was out cold briefly, but after receiving lengthy medical attention and walking off the pitch unaided, she was back on the field of play. Later Hemp put the match firmly out of Tottenham’s reach in the 76th minute, by outsmarting Amy Turner on the left wing and firing a low shot into the net.

Shaw, Kelly, Hemp, and Roebuck all played vital roles for Garreth Taylor.

Buoyed by last weekend’s victory over Leicester, it was City that were on the front foot in the early stages of the game. And we nearly had the breakthrough inside two minutes, as Chloe Kelly ran to the by-line, before she crossed the ball to the far post to Lauren Hemp. The winger was unable to generate enough power on the header on this occasion though, as it bounced into the gloves of Rebecca Spencer. Tottenham responded when Ellie Roebuck had to make a quick decision to slice the ball away from the onrushing Ellie Brazil, with the Spurs forward unfortunately stretchered off after the collision.

It’s a brace for the world’s most dangerous striker.

The prolific Norwegian endured a rare off day as City slipped to their first defeat of the campaign at Liverpool last week but he responded impressively by scoring twice against the Seagulls. Both his goals came in the first half, the second from the penalty spot, but it took a fine Kevin De Bruyne strike to wrap up victory after Brighton rallied with a Leandro Trossard reply. Haaland’s double took his tally since joining City to a remarkable 22 goals in just 15 appearances in all competitions. He now also has 17 Premier League strikes to his name, just six short of last season’s golden-boot winning total.

And a brace for the Women’s number 9 as well.

Shaw, in a post match interview, said her team looks to her to score goals and she has been working hard at ensuring she fulfills her mandate. “The position I play, the team looks for me to score goals. I have been working on the training pitch perfecting what I am good at,” she said.

Two goals from Jamaica’s Khadija ‘Bunny’ Shaw helped Manchester City earn a second successive Women's Super League (WSL) victory at Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday. https://t.co/OMREn7XlbL — Jamaica Observer (@JamaicaObserver) October 22, 2022

And finally... City are the first Premier League team to achieve a very impressive goal-scoring streak.

Pep Guardiola’s side headed into Saturday’s clash with Brighton after winning each of their previous nine Premier League home fixtures, scoring a remarkable 40 goals and netting at least three in each match. The Citizens’ began this run with a 3-0 win against Brighton in April last season, and their latest success over the Seagulls has seen them become the first team in Premier League history to win 10 successive home matches and score three or more goals in each game. Guardiola’s men remain second in the Premier League table but they have moved to within one point of leaders Arsenal, who travel to St Mary’s to face Southampton on Sunday.

Manchester City break a Premier League record after beating Brighton & Hove Albion 3-1 at the Etihad Stadium. Full story https://t.co/oUJ6pqUoMM — Sports Mole (@SportsMole) October 22, 2022

There you are Cityzens. Enjoy a wonderful Sunday after a winning Saturday. Bitter and Blue is here to get you ready for City’s chance to clinch the top spot in UEFA Champions League Group A against Borussia Dortmund this coming Tuesday.