Quick Match Recap: Manchester City Emerge Victorious 3-1 vs Brighton

Manchester City 3, Erling Haaland (22’, 43’), Kevin De Bruyne (75’)

Brighton 1, Leandro Trossard (53’)

Welcome to your quick recap. A fantastic win after a full week of preparation.

Erling Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne made it 600 and 601 up for Pep Guardiola as City defeated a hard fighting Brighton 3-1 here at the Etihad Stadium.

Haaland’s 16th and 17th goal of this Premier League season, as well as De Bruyne’s perfect strike, earned a welcome three points for City as they bounced back from defeat away at Liverpool.

A really good game as many players were notable good, especially the goal scorers, Grealish and the whole backline.

Also, Ederson deserves some praise for the pin point assist and game.

A great day of football.

Stay tuned for more coverage here at Bitter and Blue.

For now, join the conversation in the comments or on social media (@BitterandBlue1).