CITYZENDUCK’s Predicted XI: Manchester CIty v Brighton & Hove Albion

Manchester City are back in action after 6 days off. No mid-week match means the Cityzens should be rested and ready to face visitors Brighton & Hove Albion. Having lost to rival Liverpool last time out, Pep Guardiola will be keen to get on the front foot against the Seagulls. Here’s my guess at the starting line-up for City at the Etihad.

It was a bit of a surprise to see Nathan Ake on the left and Joao Cancelo on the right past week at Anfield. I’ll pick Manuel Akanji on the right with Cancelo moving to the right this time. Ruben Dias and Aymeric Laporte hold down the central defence against Brighton.

The one and only Rodri once again fronts the back 4 and Bernardo Silva returns to his accustomed midfield role after taking over on the right wing against the Reds. Kevin De Bruyne, fresh off a third-place finish at the Ballon d’Or, will direct the attack as usual.

Phil Foden moves from the left to the right to accommodate the return of Jack Grealish to the starting eleven. The inevitable Erling Haaland will be looking to inflict damage against the visitors after being held off the scoresheet in the last match.

Goal Ederson Defenders Manuel Akanji Ruben Dias Aymeric Laporte Joao Cancelo Midfielders Rodri Kevin De Bruyne Bernardo Silva Forwards Phil Foden Erling Haaland Jack Grealish

There you have it Cityzens. How do you see the lads lining up against the Seagulls? Let’s have your XI in the comments.