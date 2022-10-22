 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

CITYZENDUCK’s Predicted XI: Manchester CIty v Brighton & Hove Albion

By CITYZENDuck
Manchester City Training Session Photo by Matt McNulty - Manchester City/Manchester City FC via Getty Images

Manchester City are back in action after 6 days off. No mid-week match means the Cityzens should be rested and ready to face visitors Brighton & Hove Albion. Having lost to rival Liverpool last time out, Pep Guardiola will be keen to get on the front foot against the Seagulls. Here’s my guess at the starting line-up for City at the Etihad.

It was a bit of a surprise to see Nathan Ake on the left and Joao Cancelo on the right past week at Anfield. I’ll pick Manuel Akanji on the right with Cancelo moving to the right this time. Ruben Dias and Aymeric Laporte hold down the central defence against Brighton.

Liverpool FC v Manchester City - Premier League Photo by Matt McNulty - Manchester City/Manchester City FC via Getty Images

The one and only Rodri once again fronts the back 4 and Bernardo Silva returns to his accustomed midfield role after taking over on the right wing against the Reds. Kevin De Bruyne, fresh off a third-place finish at the Ballon d’Or, will direct the attack as usual.

FC Copenhagen vs Manchester City - UEFA Champions League Group G Photo by Lars Ronbog / FrontZoneSport via Getty Images

Phil Foden moves from the left to the right to accommodate the return of Jack Grealish to the starting eleven. The inevitable Erling Haaland will be looking to inflict damage against the visitors after being held off the scoresheet in the last match.

Manchester City v Southampton FC - Premier League Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Goal

Ederson

Defenders

Manuel Akanji

Ruben Dias

Aymeric Laporte

Joao Cancelo

Midfielders

Rodri

Kevin De Bruyne

Bernardo Silva

Forwards

Phil Foden

Erling Haaland

Jack Grealish

There you have it Cityzens. How do you see the lads lining up against the Seagulls? Let’s have your XI in the comments.

