Gut Feelings for Manchester City v Brighton & Hove Albion

Manchester City are back in the friendly confines of The City of Manchester Stadium to face off against Brighton & Hove Albion and new manager Roberto De Zerbi. Our group of Man City content creators are here once again to give their predictions for the match against the Seagulls.

Manc Pete (@inuisibilem) - Bitter and Blue

If I was a Brighton fan travelling to Manchester after City’s match last week, I’d be nervous. The blues have a tendency to take their frustrations out on teams after a loss and, considering The Seagulls are yet to win under the new boss, it might be a rough afternoon for the visitors. If City keep Trossard quiet, I could end in a big win. I’m being reserved though and going for a 4-0 win for City

Dillon Meehan (@IVIeehan ) - City Report

I think this could get ugly for Brighton. They’re a quality aide, and De Zerbi seems like a solid replacement for Potter, but they’ve never really challenged City in the past. With City now winless in back-to-back games I expect a strong response. Manchester City 4-0 Brighton

Saul Garcia (@BitterandBlue1) - Bitter and Blue

A good match after a rare midweek off. Expect City to be fired up and roaring to go. Haaland, KDB and Foden or Grealish to show out plus a clean sheet. With some smart changes and more health, I like City here at home. Give me 3-0 for City.

Craig Resnik-Hanson (@CraigSporticos) – Sporticos

I rate Roberto De Zerbi and I think, given time, he will be able to adequately continue the good work of Graham Potter at Brighton, but I don’t see that turnaround starting here. It’s no goals in three for the seagulls and they seem to be lacking that cutting edge their former coach had managed to find. I think they’ll struggle all over the pitch against a City team returning home, where they’ve scored fifteen in their last three in all competitions. On the back of that 1-0 defeat against Liverpool, Pep’s side will be looking to take out some aggression on the little guy, and I see them doing just that. I believe that Brighton will get back to winning ways soon but this may be one match too soon for them. Expect City to be on the front foot, super aggressive both going forward and when defending, and ultimately victorious. Score Prediction: City 3-0 Brighton

CITYZENDuck (@duckman4real)- Bitter and Blue

City are well-rested heading into the Saturday meeting with Brighton. I expect the Sky Blues also to be eager to take out some frustration against the Seagulls. The Visitors have failed to score in any of their last three matches. I’ll give them a goal in this one but they will let in a few as well. I’ll take City, 4-1.

That’s five to nil for a City bounce back at home. What are your predictions? Let us know in the comments.