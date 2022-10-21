Manchester City v Brighton: Preview, Team News and Prediction

Manchester City face a ready made Brighton under a new manager.

The Premier League is rolling and we are all ready for match 13!

Venue: Etihad Stadium, Ashton New Rd, Manchester, England

Time and Date: Saturday 22 October 2022, Kickoff at 15:00 BST, 10.00 am (EST, USA)

Referee: Craig Pawson.

Assistants: Marc Perry, Scott Ledger.

Fourth official: Tony Harrington.

VAR: Lee Mason.

Assistant VAR: Ian Hussin.

TV Info: SKY Sports (UK), Peacock/USA Network/Universo (USA), DAZN (Canada), Hotstar VIP (India), Paramount+ (Mexico), SuperSport (Nigeria)

Preview

City are second in the Premier League standings, four points behind Arsenal in top spot.

In 10 league games this season we have won seven, drawn two and lost one.

Meanwhile, the Seagulls sit seventh in the table with four wins, two draws and three losses in nine league outings.

Which team will come out in front?

Team News

Pep Guardiola’s side have two notable outs, Kyle Walker and Kalvin Phillips. John Stones is questionable.

Brighton have Moder, Mitoma and Colwill out.

Prediction

Manchester City 3-0 Brighton