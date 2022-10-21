Pep Talk: “We will take this one.”

Pep Guardiola was in good spirits after his City side got a full week to prepare for a Premier League match. The Catalan manager spoke about preparations, injuries and much more.

Let’s check it out-

On Brighton

“We are used to playing in the last stages of the competitions,” he said. “All the team who don’t play in Europe always have an advantage over the teams who do play in Europe. “We will take this one. Normally we play the games and don’t have time to rest. We complain? Never. It is what it is.”

On Injuries

“John has been training has been training the last two days with us,” said Guardiola. “Kalvin is recovering really well, but I didn’t speak with doctors about Kyle.

On De Zerbi

“We have spoken two or three times. We mainly talk about football (and) I am really happy he is here,” Guardiola asserted. “I just saw the last two games he played here. He is already playing the way he wants to play. “His impact in England will be massive. “The way he plays… he was counter-cultural the way he played in Italy. “The way they played brings a lot of success in the national team. He is playing football in a different way. “A team like Sassuolo is an incredible example. “No matter the quality or players you have, if you believe 100% in the way your team wants to play, you can do it.

On players on Brighton

“At Brighton, he took over a team with Graham Potter making an incredible job there,” the City boss added. “They are so dynamic as a team. They have incredible players with MacAlister, March, Gross. “All of them have incredible quality and are incredible in small spaces.”

Let’s have a nice weekend and come away with a win!