Manchester City were originally scheduled to play a match against Arsenal on Wednesday, but it was postponed because of scheduling conflicts stemming from the Premier League pause to honor HRM Queen Elizabeth II. Instead, City are prepping to face Brighton on Saturday. Sky Blue News has all the latest news to keep you up to date as we move toward the weeknd.

The Norwegian has made a superb start to life in sky blue, with 20 goals in 14 games. Though he had a rare day without a goal in the 1-0 defeat to Liverpool, he was a constant threat throughout and De Bruyne believes he will score many goals for the Club. “I don’t understand why people would say it would be difficult to score goals here,” said De Bruyne. “I think we have an amazing team, we create a lot of opportunities for our strikers so if he’s there, he will score goals.

Kevin De Bruyne says Erling Haaland made a great decision by joining City. The Norwegian has made a superhuman like start to life in the blue half of Manchester, with 20 goals in 14 games. He was a constant threat throughout and De Bruyne believes he will score many goals for the Club.

Arsenal v Man City was postponed, but when can we expect the match to finally take place?

You can look at whether the game postponement has come at a good time for either team whether you look on the optimistic or pessimistic side of life. Whether City overcame their stumble from Sunday’s disappointment and bounce back or continue their ‘struggles’ against an in-form Arsenal is up for debate, who are 27 points from a possible 30. All we do know is that the match still hasn’t been rescheduled. European group fixtures dominate the midweek games with UEFA calling for the groups to be solved prior to the World Cup, forcing the Premier League to abandon this fixture to prevent Arsenal from forfeiting their home tie against PSV Eindhoven. That leaves the earliest the game can be played is post the World Cup, and likely to be January at the earliest because fixtures already planned on Boxing Day and 30 December rule out any possibility of a festive date.

The game was postponed last month due to Arsenal needing to re-arrange a Europa League fixture against PSV Eindhoven for this Thursday (October 20). The Gunners match against the Dutch side was originally postponed due to concerns over policing resources in the capital following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. With other midweek dates unavailable due to European fixtures and the international break, this week represented the only opportunity for Arsenal to play their Europa League game before the World Cup to avoid forfeiting it. The Premier League therefore agreed to postpone the City match. Considering that City and Arsenal both have seven and eight games left to play before the start of the World Cup respectively, the rearranged date is not going to be until the new year. Premier League fixtures on Boxing Day and December 30 rule out the possibility of a festive date. January appears to be the earliest opportunity to play the match, as City and Arsenal’s next European commitments would not come until February at the earliest. How both sides fare in the Carabao Cup and FA Cup could have an impact though.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Norwegian joined City in the summer for a £51 million ($63m) fee after his Borussia Dortmund release clause was triggered. He has since been linked with a move to La Liga amid talk of an exclusive clause held by Madrid. WHAT THEY SAID: When asked about Haaland’s reported release clause, Perez said: “I have no idea. We already have the best players.” THE BIGGER PICTURE: With 15 Premier League goals already for City after just 10 outings, the 22-year-old has established himself to be the kind of galactico-type player Madrid may chase one day.

Unsurprisingly, those in attendance at the ceremony were also keen to get Perez’s views on recent reports claiming that Erling Haaland has a €200 million release clause that becomes active from the summer of 2024. The Real Madrid president was not keen to entertain such questions however, insisting that he already has the world’s best players within his Bernabeu squad.

The Spaniard is in her second campaign in Manchester after joining from Barcelona and has seen first hand the challenge that Spurs can provide. Rehanne Skinner’s side were 2-1 winners at the Academy Stadium last September before we got our revenge with a 1-0 win in London in March. “It’s a really tough game” Losada insisted. “Tottenham have improved so much in the last few years and they are very competitive. After Sunday we go there with plenty of confidence and I’m looking to seeing how it goes.” The midfielder spent two seasons with Arsenal in 2015 and 2016 and agrees that experience can give this fixture – against Arsenal’s north London rivals - added significance for her. She said: “I spent one year at Arsenal when I was very young and now I’m living another experience here at Manchester City but it’s always a big game when you play against big teams.”

That’s it for now. Stay right here at Bitter and Blue for all the latest from around the Cityverse.