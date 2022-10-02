Quick Match Recap: Manchester City Take the Derby, Beat Manchester United 6-3

Manchester City 6, Phil Foden (8’, 44’, 72’), Erling Haaland (34’, 37’, 64’)

Manchester United 3, Antony (56’), Anthony Martial (84’, 91’)

Welcome to your quick recap. Manchester City have won a great match where they played perhaps the best first half of football under Pep Guardiola.

Manchester City win after playing a very good match. They got a dream start and with the two home kids and supporters since day one, they take the derby and are flying high.

A strong side is what Pep started with and with great performances from the lads they had a really good game even if they took the foot off the ags pedal late in the second half.

Haaland got on the the tear and with KDB and Foden, they all really shined.

A good match filled with domination from City and good finishing chances. Man City played well and did more than enough to earn that win.

One where City was in control with possession and chances created. They played a pretty good game. City looked well and can only get better as the league goes.

City had so many other players who did well, including Grealish, who played a amazing first half. As did Akanji who was a monster in defense,

The story of the night is that City continue undefeated and take the derby home with three points

A great day of football.

