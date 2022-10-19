Kevin De Bruyne: “Haaland Made RIght Decision...”

Kevin De Bruyne says Erling Haaland made a great decision by joining City. A sentiment similarly expressed by all fans of City as the two have made an unreal pairing in the still young season. So imagine what more time together will bring.

The Norwegian has made a superhuman like start to life in the blue half of Manchester, with 20 goals in 14 games.

He was a constant threat throughout and De Bruyne believes he will score many goals for the Club.