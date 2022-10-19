Kevin De Bruyne: “Haaland Made RIght Decision...”

Kevin De Bruyne says Erling Haaland made a great decision by joining City. A sentiment similarly expressed by all fans of City as the two have made an unreal pairing in the still young season. So imagine what more time together will bring.
The Norwegian has made a superhuman like start to life in the blue half of Manchester, with 20 goals in 14 games.
He was a constant threat throughout and De Bruyne believes he will score many goals for the Club.
“I don’t understand why people would say it would be difficult to score goals here,” said De Bruyne.
“I think we have an amazing team, we create a lot of opportunities for our strikers so if he’s there, he will score goals.
“I think he made a very good decision to come.”
“He did it before. He’s a very good striker.
“I am very happy for him that he started the way that he started with us because obviously there was a lot of pressure coming here.
“But he’s fine, he’s very relaxed and he’s started well. He scores a lot of goals so he’s helping us to win games.”
