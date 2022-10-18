Manchester City’s Successful Day at the Ballon d’Or

Manchester City have won the Club of the Year award at the 2022 Ballon d’Or ceremony.

The award follows on from City receiving the highest number of nominations across the different categories at the Ballon d’Or and saw finish ahead of Liverpool in second and Real Madrid, who finished third.

A great merit as the club is the envy of the world. From logistics, infrastructure, manager and of course the fantastic teams, City have it all.

In addition to the Club of the Year award, Kevin De Bruyne finished third in the race for the Ballon d’Or and Ederson was third in the Yashin Trophy.

The prize comes in the aftermath of what has been another magnificent year for City.

Let’s hear from the particpants:

De Bruyne

“I’ve been nominated quite a few times now. It means you’ve been doing well consistently and to be recognised as a player is always nice. I think if you’re in that list, it means a lot and after it’s people’s opinion. “There is only one player every year that can win the Ballon D’or out of millions and millions of people, so to be in that list of top 30 for a long time now, it is something I already appreciate. “As a player I think you can reflect on what you did in your career. It is not something I look at right now. But when you finish your career, you can see what you have done as a player in your career for your club, for your country and individually.”

Ederson

“I am proud to be recognised in the Yashin Trophy as part of the Ballon d’Or ceremony. “When I was a kid, I didn’t have the notion of what it was - a Ballon d’Or - because during those times, we used to play a lot in the streets and have fun. “It’s an honour to finish third this year in the award for goalkeepers because the competition for both team and individual honours is always so strong. There are a lot of exceptional players. “My focus now is on performing well on the pitch and having a good, successful season.”

All in all good results as the club looks to be even better this season with an already stunning display by Erling Haaland and the consistency of KDB, City could have two players in the top fives next year.

We move, as we celebrate these accomplishments.