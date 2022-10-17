Manchester City Lose At Anfield: Reaction & Tweets

Manchester City suffer defeat at Anfield and are now no longer undefeated.

Phil Foden looked to put City ahead early in the second half, only to see his strike ruled out for an Erling Haaland foul after referee Anthony Taylor went to the side monitor. A bit unfair considering the calls all throughout the game.

Both sides had the chances to win a match played at the frenetic pace we have become used to, in the end a Salah goal the difference.

Pep Guardiola Reaction

“We conceded a goal because of a mistake, and we didn’t follow the transition,” said Pep.

“Alisson plays it out quick, Kevin didn’t follow, and Joao lost the duel - it is always so difficult against Salah with the way he uses his body.

“This is something we have to learn for future tight games against Liverpool, but the way we played, the performance and the courage we played with was fantastic.”

“At that stage (when we scored) we had all the momentum and nobody knows what would have happened after.

“In the FA Cup semi-final and the Community Shield it was so soft (the manner of defeat) and it’s a case of if they shout loud, we have to shout louder; if they run, we have to run more, otherwise in this stadium, it’s impossible.

“We handled it, we did it, but football is football - it happens.

“We had six or seven chances. They made transitions but it was a tight game - it is always a tight game against Liverpool - but at this level, you cannot concede a mistake.

“We lost because we made a mistake against one of the best teams in the world.

“They have played three Champions League finals in the past five years or so and they are an exceptional team that I admire a lot.

“The margins are tight and after they scored the goal, it was the real Anfield. Before this it was calm, but after, they were a real handful.”