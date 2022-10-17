3 Up & 2 Down: Liverpool FC 1-0 Manchester City

Manchester City fell for the first time this season as they lost 1-0 to rivals Liverpool FC at Anfield. Here’s a look at which storylines are on their way up and which are on their way down.

3 Up

Bernardo Silva - Bernardo was all of us after the match. Silva was not pleased with what he felt was inconsistent officiating. He also showed some fire on the pitch late in the second half. The diminutive Portuguese midfielder mixed it up with Mo Salah and VVD near the end of the afternoon.

Reds Top 4 Chances - Liverpool likely would have been happy with a draw, but the win and 3 points have given a serious boost to their chances of finishing in the Premier League Top 4. Had the Reds fallen on Sunday, they would have sat 17 points behind first-place Arsenal. As it stands now, Klopp’s men are just 6 points behind Chelsea for fourth.

Rest - The loss at Anfield stings to be certain, but it comes at the end of a stretch of 5 games in just 14 days. Now the slate settles down as City will be off until they host Brighton on Saturday. Not only will the Blues get a chance to rest, but they also may get some of their injured defenders back as well.

2 Down

Joao Cancelo - It is a bit harsh because Cancelo had a good afternoon overall But in a game of fine margins, one mistake can make all the difference. Joao made the big error, and Salah jumped on it to score the only goal of a very tight affair.

Loose Change - It was reported after the match that Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola had to dodge coins that had been tossed at him from the Anfield crowd. Pep, for his part, seemed unphased by the incident. Liverpool supporters will have to improve their aim if they hope to hit the City boss.

It’s never fun to lose, and City certainly don’t make a habit of doing it. The Sky Blues are home on Saturday to Brighton. In the meantime, let’s have your thoughts on what’s trending at the Etihad in the comments.