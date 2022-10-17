Sky Blue News: Liverpool Loss, Pep Puzzled, Bernardo Bothered, and More...

Manchester City lost on Sunday for the first time this season. Liverpool take the spoils, but Sky Blue News has all the latest to help put the loss in the past.

One mistake is all it takes some times. Joao had a slight lapse that turned into the only goal.

Liverpool came into the game 13 points behind City following their worst start to a season in 10 years but they defended resolutely, becoming only the second Premier League side all season to prevent Haaland from scoring, and seizing their chance when Salah, who had earlier been denied by Ederson in similar circumstances, caused Anfield to erupt with a goal which breathes life into their season. For City, meanwhile, the defeat brings an end to their unbeaten start to the Premier League campaign and leaves them four points behind early leaders Arsenal, who beat Leeds 1-0 earlier on Sunday.

Saul looks at a chaotic affair that saw the hosts pounce for a goal to seal the win.

A sloppy opening 30 and a misjudged call by VAR has led to a City defeat. The VAR call by referee Taylor then saw City given to have fouled a Pool player in the build up to the City goal. Later, after much chaos and City being imposing for large stretches, Cancelo laid out his biggest defeat in getting beat by Salah for that goal that ended up being the difference. Despite that, City looked the more likely to score but ultimately lost after much chaos, reffing controversy and lack of changes by Pep Guardiola. The story of the night is that City lose for the first time this season and are now four points a drift of the top.

Quick Match Recap: Manchester City Lose 0-1 vs Pool https://t.co/92xjgdy3Tb — Bitter and Blue (@BitterandBlue1) October 16, 2022

Pep’s point is that if not for the goal it would never have been given as a foul.

Speaking after the game, offering his overall thoughts on Manchester City’s performance, Pep Guardiola said, “We played a really good game, but this is a game where there are really fine margins and the mistakes are punished. “We made a mistake and we cannot concede and that’s why we lost the game. “We played to beat Liverpool today, definitely we played for that. “After 1-0 the crowd shouted but we shouted more on the pitch.” The Manchester City boss continued by fuming at the inconsistency of Anthony Taylor’s decisions during the clash at Anfield, and most notably the decision to deny the Premier League champions an opening goal midway through the second-half. Pep Guardiola said, “The referee said play on, play on, play on. There were a thousand million fouls like this and this one is because we scored a goal.

Guardiola was not pleased with the way the match was officiated.

Phil Foden thought he had given the visitors the lead in the second half when he crashed home a loose ball in the box, only for referee Anthony Taylor to go to the monitor and disallow it for a foul in the build-up. City went on to lose the game - their first defeat of the season - when Mo Salah pounced on a Joao Cancelo error in the 76th minute to score the only goal of the match. Guardiola was furious with Taylor as he went to review the decision, shouting at him as he passed him to go to the screen before sarcastically applauding the decision. After the match, he explained that the referee had spoken to City assistants before the game about how he wanted the game to be run but went against his own advice when he ruled the goal out.

Pep Guardiola slams referee inconsistency for Man City disallowed goal #MCFC #LIVMCIhttps://t.co/ww5UJ0y8dn — Manchester City News (@ManCityMEN) October 16, 2022

Bernardo was also not pleased.

WHAT HAPPENED? Liverpool ended Manchester City’s unbeaten start to the season with a 1-0 win at Anfield thanks to a second-half Mohamed Salah strike. Foden thought he had opened the scoring for the visitors in the 53rd minute, but VAR intervened to judge that Erling Haaland had fouled Fabinho in the build-up and chalked the goal off. WHAT THEY SAID: City were furious with the decision in real-time - none less so than manager Pep Guardiola - and it appears that sentiment continued long after the final whistle. In his post-match interview with Sky Sports, Bernardo Silva criticised the match officials. “What we expect from referees is consistency in the decisions,” the Portuguese said. “Just because it’s a tough decision, you have to make [it] and keep the goal, in my opinion.”

After letting a lot go, a soft foul was called to disallow the City score.

City midfielder Bernardo Silva also took part in a post-match interview, where he slammed the inconsistency surrounding big decisions in the game. “What we expect from the referees is consistency in the decisions,” he told Sky Sports. “When you go through a path of not whistling little contacts throughout the whole game you need to keep those decisions and keep going that way. If you want to whistle all of them, whistle all of them. “If from the beginning of the game you’re not whistling little fouls, and we saw it in this game that he was letting us play - which is good, which is fine - then if there is a goal you cannot whistle a soft one.

| A frustrated Bernardo Silva doesn't hold back in post-match interview and slams referee https://t.co/1GY3exMlO9 — SPORTbible News (@SportBibleNews) October 16, 2022

And finally... MCWFC get there first win of the WSL season after finally making their home debut.

City had finished the previous WSL season with seven victories from our last eight matches at the Academy Stadium, and the early signs suggested our fine run on home soil would continue. The breakthrough almost came inside six minutes when Hemp’s deflected cross fell invitingly for Deyna Castellanos inside the area, but her effort was well saved by Kirstie Levell down to her left. Our bright start continued, with Chloe Kelly cannoning a long-range effort off the top of the crossbar after being fed down the right by Esme Morgan, as Gareth Taylor’s side continued to turn the screw.

There you have it. Let’s turn the page and look forward to CIty’s next math against Brighton on Saturday.