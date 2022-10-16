Quick Match Recap: Manchester City Lose 0-1 vs Pool

Manchester City 0

Liverpool 1, Mo Salah 76’

Welcome to your quick recap. A disappointing loss after some controversy.

A sloppy opening 30 and a misjudged call by VAR has led to a City defeat.

The VAR call by referee Taylor then saw City given to have fouled a Pool player in the build up to the City goal.

Later, after much chaos and City being imposing for large stretches, Cancelo laid out his biggest defeat in getting beat by Salah for that goal that ended up being the difference.

Despite that, City looked the more likely to score but ultimately lost after much chaos, reffing controversy and lack of changes by Pep Guardiola.

The story of the night is that City lose for the first time this season and are now four points a drift of the top.

A disappointing day of football.

