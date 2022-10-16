Gut Feelings for Liverpool FC v Manchester City

Nothing gets the juices flowing lately for Manchester City like a trip to Anfield. City will face Liverpool FC in a Premier League match that could decide how the Reds' season will go. Our collection of wise Manchester City contributors give their predictions for the Merseyside meeting.

Saul Garcia (@BitterandBlue1) - Bitter and Blue

A big one after all the talk this week by the redmen. I like City to make an example of the injury and out form Pool. Give a Haaland hatty and KDB master class, 3-0 City.

Dillon Meehan (@IVIeehan ) - City Report

In years past, any trip to Anfield terrified me to my core. However, during Pep’s time as City manager a lot has changed. Klopp and Liverpool had the upper hand at first, but now Liverpool haven’t beaten City in the league since the injury riddled 2019 season. A match without Leroy Sane, Aymeric Laporte, David Silva or Ederson. Times have certainly changed since then. Liverpool we’re fortunate to have left with a draw in both matches last season. When you combine their incredibly high line, laundry list of fitness issues, with the arrival of Erling Haaland, it’s a recipe for disaster. Liverpool 1-3 Manchester City .

Laura Graves (@Laws_ellen24601) - Man City Square

There have been enough face offs between us and Liverpool to know that the game is likely to feature some horrific refereeing and VAR decisions that favour Liverpool. There are 2 things that I can predict almost as certainly as tax and death; dodgy decisions and City fans left furious about those decisions. I think Liverpool will be aggressive and that might give City the opportunity to slice them open. We are much more effective on the counter with the big guy and Foden up top. I see a good few goals. Liverpool 2-3 City.

crunkchocolate (@crunkchocolate) - Shades of Blue Podcast

Pep and company take their talents to Anfield Stadium to face Tren-, Luis Di-, to take on Mo Salah’s Liverpool. Liverpool need this win to prove to the footballing world that all is not lost. Was Klopp’s rant at the pre-match press conference a leak of vulnerability in his heavy metal armor? Could that have been Klopp trying to inspire his players the only way he knows how? Appears to me Klopp’s procuring the kindling for his own hot seat. A rested Haaland along with a pissed off team who had VAR yank a win from under their boots. What I will be paying close attention to is how many times City start playing into Liverpool’s style of play. If City can focus on controlling possession the first 15 minutes, do not worry about scoring. Make Liverpool run in circles hoping for their “one chance to pounce” but never give them the chance. Pep with a chance to break Anfield’s witchcraft and be the first to congratulate Liverpool on securing their spot in the Europa League. A draw is my worst case scenario, I see City dominating and Liverpool sneaking two goals at the end of the match. Scoreline Prediction: Manchester City 4 - 2 Liverpool FC

CITYZENDuck (@duckman4real)- Bitter and Blue

After watching from the bench as City drew with Copenhagen during mid-week, Erling Braut Haaland, Destroyer of Worlds, will unleash himself upon Anfield. Haaland bags a hattrick, sets the Anfield turf ablaze, and returns to Manchester with the skull of Virgil Van Dijk. This was either a vision I had or a fever dream, but still very likely. I’ll back City to take all 3 points. Liverpool FC 1-4 Manchester City.

There you are Cityzens. It’s another clean sweep for City. How do you see the match against Liverpool playing out? Let us know in the comments section.