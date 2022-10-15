CITYZENDuck’s Predicted XI: Liverpool FC v Manchester City

Despite the distance between the two clubs in the Premier League Table, Liverpool v Manchester City has become one of the best rivalries in England. Both Jorgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola will be keen to get the tactical advantage. Here’s my guess at who will get the start for the City boss. As per usual, Ederson Santana de Moraes gets the nod in goal.

City are looking to bounce back in defence after an uneven performance mid-week against Copenhagen in the UEFA Champions League. I look for a back line of Akanji, Dias, Ake, and Cancelo. Manu has looked good as the right back in limited duty. This will be a sterner test. Cancelo v Mohamed Salah is always an exciting individual matchup.

Back to the 4-3-3. Rodri returned to the lineup in the UCL and looked as fit as ever. KDB and Gundo distributing to the forwards. Ilkay’s two-way ability, and big-goal propensity, earn him the nod over Bernardo.

Which frees up Silva to take the start at right wing. Bernardo has looked very good when played on the right, particularly as he makes runs and finds space playing off Haaland. And this is a big match for Erling. Liverpool held him without a goal in the Community Shield. He will be very keen to tally against the Reds. And who else but the newly extended Phil Foden on the left?

Goal Ederson Defenders Manuel Akanji Ruben Dias Nathan Ake Joao Cancelo Midfielders Rodri Kevin De Bruyne Ilkay Gundogan Forwards Bernardo Silva Erling Haaland Phil Foden

There you are Cityzens. How do you see Pep lining the lads up against at Anfield? Let’s have your picks in the comments.