Sky Blue News: Pep Presser, Klopp Talk, Foden Signs, and More...

In some quarters, Liverpool are being written off in the Premier League title race this season. But Guardiola says that talk is premature. And he stresses that they “always have been and always will be” City’s biggest rivals. He added: “I know the quality they have and they know the quality we have. “If we get this question with 10 games left, I would say Liverpool cannot catch Arsenal. But with the World Cup, anything can happen.

Pep Guardiola has much to say as the Catalan manager spoke prior to the massive match vs Pool on Sunday. He spoke about the opposition, injuries, tactics and much more. Let’s dive in- On Haaland/Foden “I don’t know [whether he is revolutionary]. He is who he is, as a footballer, with his movement, and his pace, and his potential. I don’t know if it’s revolutionary, he’s one of the best so far there’s no doubt about that...” “Phil [Foden] is a threat, he is an important player for many things. It’s a new game we have to start from zero. It’s a lot [to score 50 goals for #ManCity], played a lot of games, important ones and always he produces something special...”

Haaland has made a sensational start at City, scoring 20 goals in 13 matches in all competitions for the league champions since joining them from Borussia Dortmund in the close season. “When you play against somebody at the moment who is the best striker in the world you have to make sure he doesn’t get that many balls,” Klopp told reporters on Friday. “That’s what we will try but obviously against City the problem is if you close Haaland down with too many players you open up gaps for all the other world-class players.

As was rumoured last month, Manchester City have signed Phil Foden to an extension that will keep him with the club through 2027. The Man City Academy product has added three additional years to his contract. Phil Foden commenting on the deal via ManCity.com: “I have been a City fan all my life. I’ve trained here for so many years and I’ve even been a ballboy. I love this club so much, so to know I am going to be a part of it until 2027 feels amazing. “I’ve improved a lot in recent years and so much of that is down to Pep and his staff, who guide me every single day on the training field. Working with them gives me the best chance of improving even more and becoming the best player I can be. “With the squad we have here, I feel I can keep learning and winning trophies. Those are the two most important things to me.

The 22-year-old, recognised as one of the finest young talents in football, has emerged from City’s academy setup to become one of Pep Guardiola’s most trusted players. He has already won 11 trophies at club level – four Premier League titles, an FA Cup, four League Cups and two Community Shields - and has 18 senior international caps for England. Foden’s influence and impact across the last two campaigns saw him win the PFA Young Player of the Year and the Premier League Young Player of the Season two years running.

Psychologically, it can’t have been nice to see the mass exodus of the team’s most sparkling talents over the summer - as the likes of Keira Walsh, Lucy Bronze, and Georgia Stanway moved on to pastures new, Taylor was left to reinvigorate his players for a fresh WSL campaign. But his efforts are yet to bear fruit. With no points on the board, City are third-bottom, with only a marginally superior goal difference keeping them from the drop zone after two games. This weekend, the Manchester side host fellow strugglers Leicester City at the Academy Stadium - in their first home game of the season, City must beat the winless Foxes or the team’s hopes of competing at the top of the table will quickly start to look unrealistic. On paper, something of an open goal - will Taylor’s side be able to secure their first points of the season on Sunday?

