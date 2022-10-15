Manchester City Women v Leicester City Women: Preview, Team News and Prediction

Manchester City Women welcome Leicester City to the Academy Stadium in their first home game of the season. The blues lost their opening two matches at Aston Villa and Chelsea and are desperate for their first three points of the season. They face a Leicester side who have lost their first three matches, and if there’s a loser, that team could well end up bottom of the WSL by Sunday evening.

Preview

City found themselves 2-0 down to Aston Villa on the opening day of the season, before rallying to lead 3-2. The blues then threw their lead away by conceding two goals which lead to an opening day defeat, before losing lost 2-0 at Chelsea after a spirited performance at Kingsmeadow.

Leicester were beaten 2-1 at home to Spurs on the opening day, and followed that up with a 2-0 home loss to Villa and a 1-0 defeat at Everton, to make Sunday’s clash the battle at the bottom.

Team news

Ruby Mace and Alanna Kennedy are making progress from injury, but the match against Leicester comes too early for them to be in contention. Japanese star Yui Hasegawa may be in line to make her City debut.

History

City won all their matches against Leicester last season, each with comfortable scorelines. The blues recovered from conceding a first minute goal win 4-1 at Leicester. The blues also won 5-0 at Leicester in the League Cup, before City put four without reply past the visitors in the return league match.

Prediction

Both teams desperately need to win and with home advantage, the blues should prevail. I’m guessing the girls will click and put a few past the visitors.

City 5-0 Leicester