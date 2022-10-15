Liverpool v Manchester City - The Opposition

Manchester City make the short journey down the M62 for their weekend trip with Liverpool. The reds have had the upper hand over the blues in their annual contest in recent years, however, the blues followed up their 4-1 win on Merseyside in February 2021 with a hard-fought 2-2 draw in October last year.

City will look at this fixture as another potential step to improving their dismal record at Anfield, while Liverpool will be hoping Wednesday’s Champions League victory over Rangers will provide the springboard for their stuttering season.

Form

Liverpool’s form has been erratic. Considering many pundits tipped them as potential champions, they have so far floundered. They have won just two and lost two of their eight games played so far and currently sit in 10th place in the Premier League. At this stage last season, they were second behind leaders Chelsea, having won five out of eight games scoring 22 goals and were unbeaten.

The reds were winless after three games, drawing 2-2 at Fulham on the opening weekend, then 1-1 at home to Crystal Palace before Losing at United. They ended August by hammering Bournemouth 9-0 and beating Newcastle 2-1, both at Anfield.

Liverpool came back from 2-0 down in their last home match against Brighton to lead 3-2, but conceded a last-minute equaliser to drop another two points. And last time out, the lost 3-2 at Arsenal after twice coming from behind.

Who to watch

Despite losing Sadio Mane, Liverpool still have a dangerous front-line. Darwin Nunez may be showing signs of finding his feet in the Premier League, with the new boy scoring 4 goals in 10 matches. However, it is Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah who are again leading the line. Both have 8 goals so far this season, with Salah’s hat-trick in midweek putting him level with the Brazilian.

Firmino is currently leading the Egyptian and carrying the Liverpool team. 6 of his 8 goals have come in the Premier League. He has attempted 18 shots from 12 matches, with a goal conversion rate of 44%, well ahead of Salah on 25%. His Shot accuracy rate is 83%, again, far away from Salah’s 53%. So the message is clear - Stop Firmino.

Diogo Jota, who was brought in to knock in the goals, has turned into chief assister this season. Jota has five assists to his name and has created nine chances overall. Firmino has created 11 chances, four of which have been converted. Salah has created the most chances with 30, but only four have been taken.

Defender Joe Gomez has the highest pass accuracy with 84%, From 9 matches, Gomez has attempted 504 passes, with 426 completed.

Who’s the boss?

Jurgen Norbert Klopp replaced Brendan Rodgers in October 2015. In his seven years at the club, Klopp has won one Premier League title, one FA Cup, one League Cup, one Champions League, one Super Cup, one Club World Cup and one Community Shield. His Liverpool side have finished runners up to City in the Premier League on three occasions, once in the League Cup. They have also lost two Champions League finals and a Europa League final under the German manager.

Klopp has presided over 394 Liverpool matches, winning 240 and losing 60, giving him a win percentage of 61%.